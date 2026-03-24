Court Preliminarily Approves Class Action Settlement Involving Alleged Broken Wire Defect in Certain Side-by-Side Whirlpool-manufactured Refrigerators

HAVERFORD, Pa., March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The law firm of Chimicles Schwartz Kriner & Donaldson-Smith LLP announces that on March 3, 2026, the United States District Court for the District of Delaware granted preliminary approval to a nationwide class action settlement in a lawsuit titled Costa v. Whirlpool Corp., Case No. 1:24-cv-00188-MN (D. Del.). The lawsuit involves an alleged wire harness defect in certain side-by-side refrigerators manufactured by Whirlpool Corporation between 2018 and 2021 under the Whirlpool, Maytag, KitchenAid, and Jenn-Air brand names. The plaintiffs in the lawsuit allege that the Class Refrigerators contain defective wire harnesses running to the in-door ice maker, ice dispenser, water dispenser, and control panel that can break under normal use rendering one or more of the in-door features inoperable.

Under the proposed Settlement, Class members who own a Class Refrigerator and experience a broken wire harness within two to seven years of purchase can claim (1) cash reimbursement for previously incurred out-of-pocket costs to repair or replace a Class Refrigerator, (2) repair or payment options for Class Refrigerators that previously experienced a failure and have not yet been repaired or replaced, and (3) repair or payment options for Class Refrigerators that experience a future wire harness failure within seven years of the purchase or manufacture date. The deadline to submit claims for past failures is November 2, 2026.

The Settlement Website, www.RefrigeratorSettlement.com, provides additional information about the lawsuit and settlement, including:

How to file a claim;

The ability to file a claim online and submit supporting documentation;

A full copy of the Settlement Agreement; and

A copy of the detailed Long Form Notice and FAQs explaining the Settlement, the benefits available to class members, and class members' rights and ability to exclude themselves or object to the Settlement.

The Court has scheduled a fairness hearing on July 9, 2026 at 10:00 A.M. ET, at the U.S. District Court for the District of Delaware, located at the J. Caleb Boggs Federal Building, 844 N. King Street, Wilmington, DE 19801-3555, to determine whether to grant final approval to the settlement. Any change to the date, time, or location of the fairness hearing will be posted on the Settlement Website at www.RefrigeratorSettlement.com.

Do not contact the Court with any questions regarding this settlement or the claims process.

About Angeion Group

Angeion Group is a leading provider of class action and mass tort settlement administration, legal noticing, bankruptcy administration, and single-event personal injury administration services. Known for its innovation, precision, and client service, Angeion supports complex litigation through technology-driven, transparent solutions. Angeion also provides strategic guidance and comprehensive distribution capabilities, helping clients seamlessly manage all administrative functions.

Angeion Group

[email protected]

SOURCE Angeion Group