NOTICE OF PROPOSED SETTLEMENT AND DISMISSAL WITH PREJUDICE OF DERIVATIVE ACTION

TO: ALL OWNERS OF TOUT INC. ("TOUT" OR THE "COMPANY") SHARES.

PLEASE READ THIS NOTICE CAREFULLY AND IN ITS ENTIRETY. THIS NOTICE RELATES TO A PROPOSED SETTLEMENT AND DISMISSAL WITH PREJUDICE OF SHAREHOLDER DERIVATIVE LITIGATION AND CONTAINS IMPORTANT INFORMATION REGARDING YOUR RIGHTS.

THE LINK TO THE FULL NOTICE WITH A RECITATION OF YOUR RIGHTS IS AVAILABLE AT:

https://www.peifferwolf.com/wp-content/uploads/2026/02/Tout-NOTICE-OF-PROPOSED-SETTLEMENT-AND-DISMISSAL-Final.pdf

IF THE COURT APPROVES THE SETTLEMENT OF THE DERIVATIVE ACTION, TOUT SHAREHOLDERS WILL BE FOREVER BARRED FROM CONTESTING THE APPROVAL OF THE PROPOSED SETTLEMENT AND DISMISSAL WITH PREJUDICE, AND FROM PURSUING RELEASED CLAIMS.

THIS ACTION IS NOT A "CLASS ACTION." THUS, THERE IS NO COMMON FUND UPON WHICH YOU CAN MAKE A CLAIM FOR A MONETARY PAYMENT.

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that this action is being settled on the terms set forth in a Stipulation and Agreement of Settlement, dated November 30, 2023 and Amended April 2, 2024 (the "Stipulation"). The purpose of this Notice is to inform you of:

The existence of the derivative action captioned Susan Brown, derivatively and on behalf of Tout, Inc. v. Daniel Wildermuth and Tout, Inc. Case No.: 3:22-cv-1301-HLA-PDB (Middle District of Florida) (the "Derivative Action");

The hearing to be held by the Court to consider the fairness, reasonableness, and adequacy of the Settlement and dismissal of the Derivative Action with prejudice.

This Notice describes what steps you may take in relation to the Settlement. This Notice is solely to advise you of the proposed Settlement of the Derivative Action and of your rights in connection with the proposed Settlement.

