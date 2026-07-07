Notice of Second Quarter Results Conference Call

VANCOUVER, BC, July 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. ("West Fraser" or the "Company") (TSX and NYSE: WFG) will hold an analysts' conference call to discuss second quarter 2026 financial and operating results on Thursday, July 30, 2026 at 8:00 a.m. Pacific Time/11:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

To participate in the call, please dial: 1-888-510-2154 (Toll-free North America) or (437) 900-0527 (Toll number) or connect on the webcast.

Please let the operator know you wish to participate in the West Fraser conference call chaired by Mr. Sean McLaren, President and Chief Executive Officer.

Following management's discussion of the quarterly results, the analyst community will be invited to ask questions.

The call will be recorded for webcasting purposes and will be available on our website at www.westfraser.com. West Fraser's second quarter 2026 financial and operating results will be released on Wednesday, July 29, 2026.

About West Fraser

West Fraser is a diversified wood products company with more than 50 facilities in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and Europe, which promotes sustainable forest practices in its operations. The Company produces lumber, engineered wood products (OSB, LVL, MDF, plywood, and particleboard), northern bleached softwood kraft pulp, paper, wood chips, and other residuals. West Fraser's products are used in home construction, repair and remodelling, industrial applications, papers and tissue. For more information about West Fraser, visit www.westfraser.com.

For More Information

Investor Contact

Anil Aggarwala

Director, Treasurer and Investor Relations

Tel. (604) 245-9718

[email protected]

Media Contact

Joyce Wagenaar

Director, Communications

Tel. (604) 817-5539

[email protected]

SOURCE West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd.