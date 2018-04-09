Notice of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Nano f/k/a RaiBlocks and Members of Its Core Development Team

Any member of the putative class may move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff through counsel of his/her/its choice or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff in the Lawsuit, however, you must move the Court no later than June 8, 2018 to appoint you as the lead plaintiff. If you wish to discuss the Lawsuit or have any questions concerning this notice or your rights or interests as they relate to the Lawsuit, please contact David C. Silver of Silver Miller [Telephone: (954) 516-6000; DSilver@SilverMillerLaw.com].

The Complaint alleges Nano and its core team engaged in an unregistered offering and sale of securities that violated federal securities laws, including Sections 5, 12(a), and 15 of the Securities Act of 1933, and wrongly ushered investors to BitGrail. The Lawsuit pleads that the Court rescind the plaintiff class' investments in XRB and require Nano to "rescue fork" the allegedly missing XRB into a new cryptocurrency in a manner that would fairly compensate the class of victims.

Silver Miller continues to be a strong advocate for aggrieved investors harmed by the misrepresentations and illegal actions of cryptocurrency exchanges and issuers. With actions pending against the Coinbase, Kraken, BitConnect, and Cryptsy exchanges as well as lawsuits against pre-functional token ICO promoters Monkey Capital and Giga Watt, Silver Miller is at the forefront of cryptocurrency litigation and fights to protect investors' rights.

