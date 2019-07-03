Notice of Security Incident

SAN DIEGO, July 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SkinSolutions.MD LLC ("SkinSolutions.MD") is an e-commerce website for skincare products. On July 3, 2019, SkinSolutions.MD began mailing notification letters to some individuals potentially affected by a security incident.

On June 6, 2019, SkinSolutions.MD learned that an unauthorized individual may have gained access to the website it used to process credit card transactions. Upon learning of this, SkinSolutions.MD reset passwords, blocked the intruder's access to the website, and immediately began an investigation to determine the scope of the incident.

A thorough investigation was conducted to determine what happened, who was impacted, and what information may have been affected. This investigation determined that information provided on the website SkinSolutions.MD used to process credit card transactions between April 19, 2019 and June 6, 2019, including name, payment card number, expiration date, and security code, may have been accessed.

At this time, SkinSolutions.MD has no evidence that the affected individuals' information has been misused. However, in an abundance of caution, SkinSolutions.MD mailed letters to the potentially affected individuals on July 3, 2019. SkinSolutions.MD established a dedicated phone line for individuals to call with any questions.

More information can be found on SkinSolutions.MD's website, available at: www.skinsolutions.md. Individuals who believe they are affected by this incident but who have not received a letter by July 10, 2019 are encouraged to call 1-844-243-0977, Monday through Friday, between 9:00 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. Eastern Standard Time. To help prevent a similar incident in the future, SkinSolutions.MD has taken steps to enhance its existing security protocols including implementing multi-factor authentication and a more robust web application firewall.

SkinSolutions.MD deeply regrets any inconvenience caused by this incident.

Media Contact:

Camille Orosa

Director of Marketing

press@skinsolutions.md

About SkinSolutions.MD LCC

SkinSolutions.MD is based in San Diego and was founded in 2013 to provide clients all over the country with safe, convenient access to Latisse lash growth serum and medical and professional grade products for skin and hair care from top-rated brands like SkinCeuticals, SkinMedica, Kerastase, and Obagi. For more information, call 888-910-0623, email info@skinsolutions.md, or visit www.skinsolutions.md.

