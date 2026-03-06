Notice of Security Incident

DETROIT, March 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Health Management Systems of America ("HMSA" or "we") experienced a security incident that involved unauthorized activity concerning a single email account. This notice serves to provide information about HMSA's response and steps taken to improve our security posture.

What Happened? On December 9, 2024, HMSA became aware of unauthorized activity concerning a single email account as a result of a spear phishing campaign.

What Is HMSA Doing? After learning of the unauthorized activity, HMSA resecured the account and retained an IT security firm to investigate the incident. The investigation revealed that an unauthorized actor acquired contents of the email account. HMSA commenced a review of the email account to understand the data potentially involved and to whom the information belonged. HMSA then began notifying individuals whose data was involved. For individuals whose Social Security numbers were involved, HMSA offered an opportunity to enroll in credit monitoring services.

What Information Was Involved? The information involved varied from person to person. However, the types of information involved included insurance claims information, employee assistance program information, authorization of services, demographic information, driver's license, Social Security number, chart number, login account information, and/or financial account information. Importantly, we have no indication that this information has been the subject of any fraudulent activity.

What Can You Do Now? Generally, it is always prudent for individuals to remain vigilant against incidents of identity theft and fraud by reviewing your credit reports and account statements for suspicious activity and to detect errors. If you discover any suspicious or unusual activity in your accounts, please promptly contact the financial institution, health insurance provider, or company.

For More Information. HMSA may be contacted by mail at 601 Washington Boulevard, Detroit, Michigan 48226. Should you have any questions or concerns, you may also contact HMSA's professional assistance line at (866) 613-8940, Monday through Friday, 8:00 AM to 5:30 PM Central Time, excluding major U.S. holidays.

