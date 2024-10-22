Notice of Special General Meeting

Paratus Energy Services Ltd

Oct 22, 2024, 10:00 ET

HAMILTON, Bermuda, Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Paratus Energy Services Ltd. (the "Company"). As previously announced on October 18, 2024, a Special General Meeting of the Company's shareholders ("SGM") will be held on November 5, 2024. The record date for voting at the SGM is set to October 18, 2024. A copy of the Notice of the SGM and associated information is attached to this press release.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements according to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

