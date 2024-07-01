Notice of SysInformation Healthcare Services, LLC Data Security Event Which Affected Atlanta Perinatal Consultants, LLP

ATLANTA, July 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SysInformation Healthcare Services, LLC ("SysInformation"), d/b/a EqualizeRCM, is a professional services firm that provides revenue cycle and billing services to its clients, including as a subcontractor to Atlanta Perinatal Consultants, LLP, d/b/a Georgia Perinatal Consultants ("GPC"). GPC was notified on May 6, 2024, of a data security event that occurred on SysInformation's systems that may affect the security of information related to certain GPC patients. GPC is coordinating with SysInformation to notify affected GPC individuals of the event. This notice provides information about the event, the response, and steps potentially impacted individuals may take. The confidentiality, privacy, and security of information is one of GPC's highest priorities, and GPC takes this matter very seriously.

SysInformation reports that it discovered suspicious activity related to certain systems which resulted in a network outage in June 2023. In response, SysInformation immediately took steps to secure its environment, launched an investigation to determine the nature and scope of the activity, and notified law enforcement. The investigation determined there was unauthorized access and/or acquisition of certain files and folders within the SysInformation network between June 3, 2023 and June 18, 2023, as the result of a ransomware attack. As a result, SysInformation began an extensive review of the involved files and folders to determine whether sensitive information may be impacted.

Through this review, SysInformation determined that information which may have been involved included data related to certain services it provides to clients, including GPC. Although the information varied by individual, the information of affected GPC individuals was reported to potentially include name, date of birth, health insurance information, medical history/treatment information, and in very few cases Social Security number, email address, and telephone or fax numbers. SysInformation has reported that there is no evidence to indicate that any GPC patient's driver's license number, financial account information, or address information was compromised.

Neither SysInformation nor GPC have evidence to indicate that information was subject to actual or attempted misuse. Direct notice of this event is being providing to affected individuals by SysInformation on behalf of GPC, as well as to state and federal regulators where required. GPC has worked closely in this process to understand the potential risks to its patients and to ensure that potentially affected patients are notified. SysInformation also reviewed existing security policies and implemented additional measures to further protect against similar incidents moving forward.

Individuals who have questions related to this incident can contact 1-888-546-1261 for more information between 9:00 a.m. and 9:00 p.m. Eastern Time, Monday through Friday, except holidays. Individuals may also visit www.sysinformation.com or write SysInformation at 3267 Bee Caves Road, Suite 107-511, Austin, TX 78746.

Potentially impacted individuals are encouraged to remain vigilant against incidents of identity theft and fraud, to review account statements, and to monitor their credit reports and explanation of benefits forms for suspicious activity and to detect errors. Under U.S. law, a consumer is entitled to one free credit report annually from each of the three major credit reporting bureaus, Equifax, Experian, and TransUnion. To order a free credit report, visit www.annualcreditreport.com or call, toll-free, 1-877-322-8228. Consumers may also directly contact the three major credit reporting bureaus listed below to request a free copy of their credit report.

Consumers have the right to place an initial or extended "fraud alert" on a credit file at no cost. An initial fraud alert is a 1-year alert that is placed on a consumer's credit file. Upon seeing a fraud alert display on a consumer's credit file, a business is required to take steps to verify the consumer's identity before extending new credit. If consumers are the victim of identity theft, they are entitled to an extended fraud alert, which is a fraud alert lasting seven years. Should consumers wish to place a fraud alert, please contact any of the three major credit reporting bureaus listed below.

As an alternative to a fraud alert, consumers have the right to place a "credit freeze" on a credit report, which will prohibit a credit bureau from releasing information in the credit report without the consumer's express authorization. The credit freeze is designed to prevent credit, loans, and services from being approved in a consumer's name without consent. However, consumers should be aware that using a credit freeze to take control over who gets access to the personal and financial information in their credit report may delay, interfere with, or prohibit the timely approval of any subsequent request or application they make regarding a new loan, credit, mortgage, or any other account involving the extension of credit. Pursuant to federal law, consumers cannot be charged to place or lift a credit freeze on their credit report. To request a credit freeze, individuals may need to provide some or all of the following information:

Full name (including middle initial as well as Jr., Sr., II, III, etc.); Social Security number; Date of birth; Addresses for the prior two to five years; Proof of current address, such as a current utility bill or telephone bill; A legible photocopy of a government-issued identification card (state driver's license or ID card, etc.); and A copy of either the police report, investigative report, or complaint to a law enforcement agency concerning identity theft if they are a victim of identity theft.

Should consumers wish to place a credit freeze or fraud alert, please contact the three major credit reporting bureaus listed below:

Equifax Experian TransUnion https://www.equifax.com/personal/credit-report-services/ https://www.experian.com/help/ https://www.transunion.com/credit-help 1-888-298-0045 1-888-397-3742 1-800-916-8800 Equifax Fraud Alert, P.O. Box 105069 Atlanta, GA 30348-5069 Experian Fraud Alert, P.O. Box 9554, Allen, TX 75013 TransUnion Fraud Alert, P.O. Box 2000, Chester, PA 19016 Equifax Credit Freeze, P.O. Box 105788 Atlanta, GA 30348-5788 Experian Credit Freeze, P.O. Box 9554, Allen, TX 75013 TransUnion Credit Freeze, P.O. Box 160, Woodlyn, PA 19094

Consumers may further educate themselves regarding identity theft, fraud alerts, credit freezes, and the steps they can take to protect their personal information by contacting the consumer reporting bureaus, the Federal Trade Commission, or their state Attorney General. The Federal Trade Commission may be reached at: 600 Pennsylvania Avenue NW, Washington, D.C. 20580; www.identitytheft.gov ; 1-877-ID-THEFT (1-877-438-4338); and TTY: 1-866-653-4261. The Federal Trade Commission also encourages those who discover that their information has been misused to file a complaint with them. Consumers can obtain further information on how to file such a complaint by way of the contact information listed above. Consumers have the right to file a police report if they ever experience identity theft or fraud. Please note that in order to file a report with law enforcement for identity theft, consumers will likely need to provide some proof that they have been a victim. Instances of known or suspected identity theft should also be reported to law enforcement and the relevant state Attorney General. This notice has not been delayed by law enforcement.

