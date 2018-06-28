Notice Regarding Issuance of Stock Acquisition Rights (Stock Options)

1. Purpose for issuing Stock Acquisition Rights

For further expansion in the renewable energy business, the Company believes that it is necessary to provide sufficient incentives to secure talented personnel and keep them motivated. The Stock Acquisition Rights are mainly targeted to selected directors and employees (including executive officers), who meet requirements. In addition, a condition is attached to the Stock Acquisition Rights, which in the event that the Company's stock price falls below a certain level, it is required to exercise the rights at an exercise price that exceeds the stock price. The Company believes that such an obligation will enhance management responsibility.



2. Outline of the issuance of the Stock Acquisition Rights



Name of issued Stock Acquisition Rights

The 5th Stock Acquisition Rights of Prospect Co., Ltd.





The 5th Stock Acquisition Rights of Prospect Co., Ltd. Total number to be issued

80,000 units (1 unit is 1,000 shares)





80,000 units (1 unit is 1,000 shares) Amounts to be paid upon allocation of the Stock Acquisition Rights

100 yen per Stock Acquisition Rights ( 0.1 yen per share)

*The above option price is b ased on the calculation result of Monte Carlo simulation which is a general option pric ing model, performed by Plutus Consulting Co., Ltd., a third-party evaluation organization.





per Stock Acquisition Rights ( per share) Application period

From June 29, 2018 to August 28, 2018





From to Allotment date

August 29, 2018





Persons to be allotted

Total 13 of the Company's directors and employees (including executive officers)





Total 13 of the Company's directors and employees (including executive officers) Exercise price

49 yen per share





per share Exercise period

From April 1, 2019 to March 31, 2019

3. The Stock Acquisition Rights details are being translated into English and will be released next week.





Prospect Co., Ltd.

Representative Director, President: Curtis Freeze

(Code Number: 3528, 2nd Section of TSE)

Contact: Representative Director, Managing Director, Masato Tabata

TEL: 03-(3470)-8411 (Main)



