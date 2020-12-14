Notice Regarding Special Meeting of Shareholders of John Hancock U.S. Growth Fund

TSX/NYSE/PSE: MFC SEHK: 945



BOSTON, Dec. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - John Hancock Funds III announces that the dial-in instructions for the special meeting of shareholders of John Hancock U.S. Growth Fund (formerly, John Hancock U.S. Quality Growth Fund), a series of John Hancock Funds III, scheduled to be held telephonically on December 18, 2020 at 2:00 p.m., Eastern Time, have changed. Shareholders eligible to vote may attend the special meeting of shareholders using the revised dial-in instructions below:

1-844-303-4325 (Conference ID 947 386 134#)

Note that this meeting is limited to shareholders of John Hancock U.S. Growth Fund or their proxies.

A notice and proxy statement related to this special shareholder meeting were filed with the SEC on October 20, 2020 (Accession number 0001140361-20-023421) and mailed to shareholders of John Hancock U.S. Growth Fund on or about November 5, 2020. In addition, all proxy materials are available on the Internet at https://www.jhinvestments.com/resources/all-resources/other/john-hancock-u-s-growth-fund-proxy-statement. The purpose of the special meeting of shareholders is to approve an update of John Hancock U.S. Growth Fund's diversification status.

As described in the proxy statement, the special meeting will be held in a virtual format only in light of public health concerns regarding COVID-19. The special meeting will be accessible solely by means of remote communication.

Shareholders are not required to attend the special meeting to vote. Whether or not shareholders plan to attend the special meeting, John Hancock U.S. Growth Fund urges its shareholders to authorize a proxy to vote their shares in advance of the special meeting by one of the methods described in the proxy statement.

