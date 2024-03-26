Notice to attend the Annual General Meeting of Vitrolife AB (publ)

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, March 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The shareholders of Vitrolife AB (publ), corporate identity number 556354-3452 (`the Company') are hereby invited to attend the Annual General Meeting of shareholders on Thursday 25 April 2024 at 4.00 pm at the Elite Park Avenue Hotel, Kungsportsavenyn 36-38 in Gothenburg, Sweden. The entrance opens at 3.30 pm.

Shareholders who wish to attend the Annual General Meeting must:

be recorded in the share register prepared by Euroclear Sweden AB relating to the circumstances on 17 April 2024 ; and

; and notify their attendance in accordance with the instructions in the Notice by 19 April 2024 .

Shareholders who have had their shares registered with a nominee through a bank or other nominee must temporarily register the shares in their own name in the share register kept by Euroclear Sweden AB in order to participate in the meeting. Shareholders who wish to participate in the AGM by postal voting must give notice of their participation by casting their postal votes in accordance with the instructions under the heading Postal voting in the notice so that the postal votes are received by Euroclear Sweden AB no later than 19 April 2024.

The following proposals will be amongst those presented at the Annual General Meeting:

The Board of Directors proposes a dividend of SEK 1.00 per share and Tuesday 29 April 2024 as the record day for the dividend.

The Election Committee proposes that the Board shall consist of five members. The Election Committee proposes re-election of the Board members Lars Holmqvist , Pia Marions , Henrik Blomquist , Karen Lykke Sørensen and Jón Sigurdsson. It is proposed that Jón Sigurdsson is the Chairman of the Board. Remuneration to the Board members is proposed to be in total SEK 3,300,000 of which SEK 1,200,000 to the Chairman of the Board, SEK 400,000 to each of the other members of the Board, SEK 150,000 to the Chairman of the Audit Committee and SEK 75,000 to each of the other members of the Audit Committee, SEK 100,000 to the Chairman of the Remuneration Committee and SEK 50,000 to each of the other members of the Remuneration Committee. The proposal means a decrease of 8% in the board fees compared to the previous year (SEK 3,600,000) due to the decrease in number of board members. This proposal means an increase of SEK 100,000 to the Audit Committee. During 2023 a formal process of appointment of auditors was concluded and the Election Committee proposes to re-appoint Deloitte as auditors for the for a period of three years, with annual elections at the Annual General Meeting. The Election Committee proposes re-election of the auditor for a mandate period of one year with unchanged remuneration principles.

Authorization for the Board to resolve to issue new shares up until the next Annual General Meeting.

Authorization for the Board to resolve on acquisition of the company's own shares up until the next Annual General Meeting.

Attachment: Full notice

Gothenburg 26 March 2024

VITROLIFE AB (publ)

The Board of Directors

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 26-03-2024 18:00 CET.

CONTACT:

For further information contact:

Jón Sigurdsson, Chairman of the board, email: [email protected]

Patrik Tolf, CFO, phone +4631-766 90 21, email: [email protected]

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/vitrolife-ab--publ-/r/notice-to-attend-the-annual-general-meeting-of-vitrolife-ab--publ-,c3944989

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/1031/3944989/2698471.pdf Notice to attend the Annual General Meeting of Vitrolife AB (publ)

SOURCE Vitrolife AB (publ)