Noticias Telemundo Names Patsy Loris As Senior Vice President Of Elections 2020 And Special Projects

MIAMI, May 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Noticias Telemundo today announced it has named veteran news executive Patsy Loris as Senior Vice President, Elections 2020 and Special Projects, effective July 29. Loris will be based in Miami and will report to Luis Fernandez, Executive Vice President of Network News at Telemundo. The announcement was made as the award-winning news organization prepares to kick off its 2020 elections coverage with the first Democratic presidential debate of the 2020 electoral cycle in partnership with NBC News and MSNBC.

In this newly created role, she will be responsible for leading and advancing Noticias Telemundo's presidential elections coverage and will help build the network's position as the undisputed Hispanic leader covering politics and the 2020 Presidential elections across all platforms. She will also oversee the production of news specials to further expand Noticias Telemundo's mission to deliver relevant, balanced and reliable news content to inform Latinos across the nation.

"Patsy is a seasoned news veteran and a critically important addition to our News team, as we continue to provide our audience with the best and most complete information they need in the upcoming presidential elections," said Fernandez. "We are living at a crucial time that could redefine the role of the Hispanic community in our country, and we have the best team of news professionals in Hispanic media to address anxiety with reliable and accurate information."

Loris joins Noticias Telemundo after three decades at Univision Communications. Most recently, she was Executive Vice President of News and Executive News Director where she had direct oversight of the network's morning show, daily entertainment and news magazine shows, and all network news programs including its digital, evening, late night, weekend and political affairs properties. After starting her career at the Telemundo Miami affiliate, WSCV-Channel 51, Loris joined Univision Communications Inc. at the local affiliate in Miami WLTV-Channel 23. She then moved to the network where she built her career from the bottom up from weekend Producer, to Senior Producer, to Executive producer, and most recently to management positions in the news department. Under Loris' leadership, Univision News has earned multiple journalism awards and she has been recognized with an Edward R. Murrow Award, four national Emmys, and one regional Emmy.

"I am honored and excited to join the NBCUniversal/Telemundo family at a time when today's world and fast paced technology requires true journalism, and especially leading up to the 2020 elections where our Hispanic audience will play a key role," said Loris. "I entered these doors 34 years ago where my journalism career started at the local Telemundo affiliate in Miami. I'm thrilled to be back. This is an opportunity of a lifetime and I look forward to great work ahead."

Loris' hiring comes on the heels of Noticias Telemundo's expansion during the last two years including its new state-of-the-art studios at Telemundo Center, and the launch of "Noticias Telemundo Investiga," its first investigative unit; "Noticias Telemundo Mediodia," a daily one-hour news block at noon and "Planeta Tierra," its recently established news unit devoted to environmental issues. These investments are paying off as Noticias Telemundo's audience across the country has responded by fueling double-digit growth for all its properties this season.

