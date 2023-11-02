Notifi Brings Real-Time Alerts to Synthetix's Liquidity Layer, Built on Optimism and ETH Mainnet

News provided by

Notifi

02 Nov, 2023, 13:56 ET

SEATTLE, Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Notifi, a leading infrastructure provider of notifications, real-time alerts, and growth marketing tools for web3 and decentralized applications (dApps), has integrated with Synthetix. Synthetix is a liquidity layer enabling the creation of derivatives and onchain financial products. With a total trading volume of over $39B and a total value locked (TVL) of $435M, Synthetix's powerful ecosystem makes it a dominant player in the DeFi landscape.

This represents another significant milestone for Notifi, who have been strategically expanding into promising ecosystems, such as Optimism. Synthetix now stands as Notifi's largest customer by Total Value Locked (TVL) and is a power player in DeFi. The considerable buzz around Optimism, coupled with Synthetix's ecosystem of trading perps, DEXs, and other dApps, make them an ideal partner to enter the Optimism ecosystem.

"We are excited to partner with Synthetix, as their vision to create a DeFi user experience that parallels CeFi and TradFi standards aligns directly with ours." - Paul Kim, CEO and Co-Founder at Notifi

The integration enables Synthetix users to receive real-time notifications for project announcements, account snapshots, rewards, liquidations and more.  Users can opt-in to be notified via in-app messages, email, Discord, and Telegram, keeping them informed and confident about their account activity.

"The Synthetix Community is thrilled to embrace a fully-fledged notification solution with Notifi. This integration marks a new era of real-time insights in the DeFi landscape." - Matt, Synthetix Core Contributor

One of Synthetix's key features is the Collateralization Ratio (C-Ratio), for which Notifi will issue real-time alerts. Users can tailor their experience by setting alert ratios and creating multiple alerts to monitor open positions and prevent potential liquidations. 

Notifi's SDK allows for custom integrations so that dApps like Synthetix can double down on key features and give their users more control and a better user experience that is more inline with web2. 

About Notifi
Notifi offers flexible support and simplified communication across all web3 messaging channels, including Discord, Telegram, SMS, and email, for any web3 project. With advanced features tailored for applications and a built-in global infrastructure to support projects at scale, Notifi is designed with simple APIs for easy integration. Customizable and advanced features for dApps and web3 applications empower developers and creators to effectively engage with their users and communities through multichannel communications.

For more information, visit www.notifi.network

SOURCE Notifi

