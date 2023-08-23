Notifi Integrates with Osmosis to Provide Real-Time Alerts for its DeFi Users

News provided by

Notifi

23 Aug, 2023, 08:59 ET

SEATTLE, Aug. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Notifi, a leading cross-chain messaging infrastructure layer for web3, is excited to announce its integration with Osmosis. As a premier DeFi hub and Layer 1 chain built on Cosmos, Osmosis boasts a total value locked (TVL) of over $120M. This integration empowers Osmosis users with real-time notifications and alerts via in-app, email and Telegram, keeping them informed about their pool positions and other account activities, enhancing their user experience.

Continue Reading
Notifi Integrates with Osmosis to Provide Real-Time Alerts for its DeFi Users
Notifi Integrates with Osmosis to Provide Real-Time Alerts for its DeFi Users

Notifi continues to build white-label integrations with custom UI and alerts tailored to individual dApps, and recently introduced a new feature - anonymous in-app notifications and alert history. Launching first with the Osmosis integration, this feature is an integral part of Notifi's new SDK. It enables users to maintain their anonymity while still receiving critical alerts and updates. This eliminates the need for users to sign up for push notifications to email, Telegram, Discord, and SMS. Those who prefer the traditional channels can still sign up as they used to.

"We're thrilled to announce our strategic integration with Osmosis, one of the true blue-chip projects in the rapidly evolving DeFi space." - Paul Kim, CEO and Co-Founder at Notifi.

Osmosis, a leader in the space pushing the boundaries on usability and design within web3, is the gateway to the interchain. Connecting 50+ sovereign Layer 1s through the Inter-Blockchain Communication protocol (IBC), Osmosis offers a suite of DAO-gated dApps – including the recently launched Mars lending and credit protocol, along with forthcoming features like Levana perps, Quasar strategy vaults, and the Ion Cosmos ETF, IBCx. Osmosis continues to innovate, providing UX-optimized DeFi and paving the way for a cross-chain future.

"Notifi integrating with the Osmosis UX is a much needed puzzle piece for a seamless connection between Osmosis and its users." - Sunny Aggarwal, Osmosis Co-Founder.

The recent introduction of Supercharged Liquidity by Osmosis, which improves upon the Concentrated Liquidity mechanisms available on other DeFi platforms, provides a highly efficient and user-friendly liquidity provision solution. Notifi will support this new feature, and other customizable notifications and alerts. These features not only improve user experience but also empower them with timely information. Additional notifications and real-time alerts will be added in phases over the coming months.

About Notifi 
For more information, visit www.notifi.network

SOURCE Notifi

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.