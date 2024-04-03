Notification according to Chapter 9, Section 10 of the Finnish Securities Markets Act of change in holdings in Caverion Corporation shares: Apollo HoldCo SARL

HELSINKI, April 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Caverion Corporation has on 2 April 2024 received an announcement under Chapter 9, Section 5 of the Finnish Securities Markets Act, according to which the indirect holding of Apollo HoldCo SARL (on behalf of itself and its controlled undertakings specified herein) has exceeded the threshold of 90 percent. According to the announcement, the holding exceeded the threshold on 2 April 2024.

According to the announcement, the indirect holding of Apollo HoldCo SARL in Caverion Corporation ("Caverion") increased to 129,361,829 shares, corresponding to 93.12 percent of Caverion's shares and voting rights. Caverion has one share series, each share entitling to one vote. Caverion's registered total number of shares amounting to 138,920,092 has been used in the calculation of percentages for the announcement.

This notification relates to the stock exchange release published by Caverion on 5 March 2024 in which it was announced that Triton Investment Advisers LLP, the company managing the entities comprising Triton Fund V (together "Triton"), which indirectly control Crayfish BidCo Oy, intends to combine its portfolio companies Assemblin Group AB ("Assemblin") and Caverion by way of an internal restructuring within Triton as result of which Triton's ownership in Assemblin and Caverion will be combined under the same holding structure. The notified changes in the ultimate controlling entity and the full chain of controlled undertakings relate to the completion of the announced internal restructuring within Triton and do not affect Caverion's immediate ownership structure.

Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification:

% of shares and
voting rights 

% of shares and
voting rights
through financial
instruments         

Total of both in % 

Total number of 
shares and
voting rights of
issuer

Resulting situation on
the date on which
threshold was crossed
or reached

93.12 %

93.12 %

138,920,092

Position of previous
notification (if
applicable)



Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed:

A: Shares and voting rights:

Class/type of shares

Number of shares
and voting rights 

% of shares and voting rights

Direct 
(SMA 9:5)

Indirect 
(SMA 9:6 and 9:7) 

Direct 
(SMA 9:5)

Indirect
(SMA 9:6 and 9:7)

FI4000062781

129,361,829
(Crayfish BidCo Oy)

129,361,829
(Apollo HoldCo SARL)

93.12% (Crayfish
BidCo Oy)

93.12% (Apollo
HoldCo SARL)     

SUBTOTAL A

129,361,829

93.12 %

B: Financial instruments according to SMA 9:6a:

Type of 
 financial
instrument

Expiration
date

Exercise/
 Conversion
Period

Physical or
cash settlement

Number of 
shares and
voting rights

% of shares and
voting rights

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

SUBTOTAL B

N/A

N/A

Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name

% of shares and
voting rights

% of shares and voting rights
through financial instruments

Total of both

Apollo HoldCo SARL

0.00

0.00

0.00

Apollo BidCo SARL

0.00

0.00

0.00

Apollo Swedish HoldCo AB

0.00

0.00

0.00

Assemblin Group AB

0.00

0.00

0.00

Crayfish HoldCo Oy

0.00

0.00

0.00

Crayfish BidCo Oy

93.12

0.00

93.12

CAVERION CORPORATION

CONTACT:

For additional information, please contact: 

Noora Koikkalainen, Head of Marketing, Communications, IR and Sustainability, tel. +358 50 562 6552, [email protected] 

