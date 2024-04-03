Notification according to Chapter 9, Section 10 of the Finnish Securities Markets Act of change in holdings in Caverion Corporation shares: Apollo HoldCo SARL

HELSINKI, April 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Caverion Corporation has on 2 April 2024 received an announcement under Chapter 9, Section 5 of the Finnish Securities Markets Act, according to which the indirect holding of Apollo HoldCo SARL (on behalf of itself and its controlled undertakings specified herein) has exceeded the threshold of 90 percent. According to the announcement, the holding exceeded the threshold on 2 April 2024.

According to the announcement, the indirect holding of Apollo HoldCo SARL in Caverion Corporation ("Caverion") increased to 129,361,829 shares, corresponding to 93.12 percent of Caverion's shares and voting rights. Caverion has one share series, each share entitling to one vote. Caverion's registered total number of shares amounting to 138,920,092 has been used in the calculation of percentages for the announcement.

This notification relates to the stock exchange release published by Caverion on 5 March 2024 in which it was announced that Triton Investment Advisers LLP, the company managing the entities comprising Triton Fund V (together "Triton"), which indirectly control Crayfish BidCo Oy, intends to combine its portfolio companies Assemblin Group AB ("Assemblin") and Caverion by way of an internal restructuring within Triton as result of which Triton's ownership in Assemblin and Caverion will be combined under the same holding structure. The notified changes in the ultimate controlling entity and the full chain of controlled undertakings relate to the completion of the announced internal restructuring within Triton and do not affect Caverion's immediate ownership structure.

Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification:



% of shares and

voting rights % of shares and

voting rights

through financial

instruments Total of both in % Total number of

shares and

voting rights of

issuer Resulting situation on

the date on which

threshold was crossed

or reached 93.12 %

93.12 % 138,920,092 Position of previous

notification (if

applicable)









Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed:

A: Shares and voting rights:

Class/type of shares Number of shares

and voting rights % of shares and voting rights

Direct

(SMA 9:5) Indirect

(SMA 9:6 and 9:7) Direct

(SMA 9:5) Indirect

(SMA 9:6 and 9:7) FI4000062781 129,361,829

(Crayfish BidCo Oy) 129,361,829

(Apollo HoldCo SARL) 93.12% (Crayfish

BidCo Oy) 93.12% (Apollo

HoldCo SARL) SUBTOTAL A 129,361,829 93.12 %

B: Financial instruments according to SMA 9:6a:

Type of

financial

instrument Expiration

date Exercise/

Conversion

Period Physical or

cash settlement Number of

shares and

voting rights % of shares and

voting rights N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

SUBTOTAL B N/A N/A

Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of shares and

voting rights % of shares and voting rights

through financial instruments Total of both Apollo HoldCo SARL 0.00 0.00 0.00 Apollo BidCo SARL 0.00 0.00 0.00 Apollo Swedish HoldCo AB 0.00 0.00 0.00 Assemblin Group AB 0.00 0.00 0.00 Crayfish HoldCo Oy 0.00 0.00 0.00 Crayfish BidCo Oy 93.12 0.00 93.12

CAVERION CORPORATION

Noora Koikkalainen, Head of Marketing, Communications, IR and Sustainability, tel. +358 50 562 6552

