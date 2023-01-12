Notification according to Chapter 9, Section 10 of the Finnish Securities Markets Act of change in holdings in Caverion Corporation shares: Crayfish BidCo Oy and Triton V LuxCo 87 SARL

News provided by

Caverion

Jan 12, 2023, 11:37 ET

Caverion Corporation Stock exchange release 12 January 2023 at 6.20 p.m. EET

Notification according to Chapter 9, Section 10 of the Finnish Securities Markets Act of change in holdings in Caverion Corporation shares: Crayfish BidCo Oy and Triton V LuxCo 87 SARL

HELSINKI, Finland, Jan. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Caverion Corporation has on 12 January 2023 received an announcement under Chapter 9, Section 5 of the Finnish Securities Markets Act, according to which the holding of Crayfish BidCo Oy ("Crayfish BidCo", a company ultimately owned by Triton V LuxCo 87 SARL based in Luxembourg) has exceeded the threshold of 5 per cent. According to the announcement, the holding exceeded the threshold on 12 January 2023.

According to the announcement, the direct holding of Crayfish BidCo Oy in Caverion has on 12 January 2023 increased to 13,647,263 shares, corresponding to 9.82 per cent of Caverion's shares and voting rights. The indirect holding of Triton V LuxCo 87 SARL in Caverion has increased to 13,647,263 shares, corresponding to 9.82 per cent of Caverion's shares and voting rights. Caverion has one share series, each share entitling to one vote. Caverion's registered total number of shares amounting to 138,920,092 has been used in the calculation of percentages for the announcement.

Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification:

                                   

% shares and voting rights

                                   

% of shares and voting rights through financial instruments

                                   

% of total

                                               

                                   

Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached

 

9.82 %

 

9.82 %

 

                                   

Position of previous notification (if applicable)

                                   

N/A

                                   

N/A

                                   

N/A

                                   

Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed:

A: Shares and voting rights:

                                   

                                   

Class/type of shares

                                   

Number of shares
                                    and voting rights

% of shares and voting rights

                                   

Direct
                                    (SMA 9:5)

                                   

Indirect
                                    (SMA 9:6 and 9:7)

                                   

Direct
                                    (SMA 9:5)

                                   

Indirect
                                    (SMA 9:6 and 9:7)

                                               

                                   

FI4000062781

                                   

13,647,263 (CrayfishBidCo Oy)

                                   

13,647,263 (Triton VLuxCo 87 SARL)

                                   

9.82% (Crayfish BidCoOy)

                                   

9.82% (Triton VLuxCo 87 SARL)

                                               

                                   

SUBTOTAL A

 

13,647,263

9.82 %

B: Financial instruments according to SMA 9:6a:

                                   

                                   

Type of
                                    financial instrument

                                   

Expiration date

                                   

Exercise/
                                    Conversion Period

                                   

Physical or
                                    cash settlement

                                   

Number of
                                    shares and voting rights

                                   

% of shares and voting rights

                                               

                                   

N/A

                                   

N/A

                                   

N/A

                                   

N/A

                                   

N/A

                                   

N/A

                                               


SUBTOTAL B

                                   

N/A

                                   

N/A

                                   

Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

                                   

                                   

Name

                                   

Number of shares and voting rights

                                   

% of shares and voting rights

                                   

% of shares and voting rights through financial instruments

                                   

Total of both

                                               

                                   

Triton V LuxCo 87 SARL

 

0

 

0.00

 

0.00

 

0.00

 

                                   

Triton V LuxCo 89 SARL

 

0

 

0.00

 

0.00

 

0.00

 

                                   

Crayfish HoldCo Oy

 

0

 

0.00

 

0.00

 

0.00

 

                                   

Crayfish BidCo Oy

 

13,647,263

 

9.82

 

0.00

 

9.82 %

 

CAVERION CORPORATION

Distribution: Nasdaq Helsinki, principal media, www.caverion.com

CONTACT:

For further information:

Milena Hæggström, Head of Investor Relations and External Communications, tel. +358 40 5581 328, [email protected]

The following files are available for download:

SOURCE Caverion

Also from this source

North Holdings 3 Oy comments on competing offer, extends offer...

Crayfish Bidco Oy, a Finnish company controlled by Triton Fund V, ...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics