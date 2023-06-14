Notification according to Chapter 9, Section 10 of the Finnish Securities Markets Act of change in holdings in Caverion Corporation shares: Crayfish BidCo Oy and Triton V LuxCo 87 SARL

Caverion

14 Jun, 2023, 05:05 ET

Caverion Corporation Stock exchange release 14 June 2023 at 11.45 a.m. EEST

HELSINKI, June 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Caverion Corporation has on 14 June 2023 received an announcement under Chapter 9, Section 5 of the Finnish Securities Markets Act, according to which the holding of Crayfish BidCo Oy ("Crayfish BidCo", a company ultimately owned by Triton V LuxCo 87 SARL based in Luxembourg) has exceeded the threshold of 25 per cent. According to the announcement, the holding exceeded the threshold on 13 June 2023.

According to the announcement, the direct holding of Crayfish BidCo Oy in Caverion has increased to 40,941,792 shares, corresponding to 29.47 per cent of Caverion's shares and voting rights. The indirect holding of Triton V LuxCo 87 SARL in Caverion has increased to 40,941,792 shares, corresponding to 29.47 per cent of Caverion's shares and voting rights. Caverion has one share series, each share entitling to one vote. Caverion's registered total number of shares amounting to 138,920,092 has been used in the calculation of percentages for the announcement.

Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification:

                                   

% shares and voting rights

                                   

% of shares and voting rights through financial instruments

                                   

 

% of total                                                

                                   

Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached

 

29.47 %

 

 

29.47 %

                                   

Position of previous notification (if applicable)

 

23.97 %

 

 

23.97 %

Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed:

A: Shares and voting rights:

                                   

                                   

Class/type of shares

                                   

Number of shares
                                    and voting rights

% of shares and voting rights

                                   

Direct
                                    (SMA 9:5)

                                   

Indirect
                                    (SMA 9:6 and 9:7)

                                   

Direct
                                    (SMA 9:5)

                                   

Indirect
                                    (SMA 9:6 and 9:7)

                                               

                                   

FI4000062781

                                   

40,941,792 (CrayfishBidCo Oy)

                                   

40,941,792 (Triton VLuxCo 87 SARL)

                                   

29.47% (Crayfish BidCoOy)

                                   

29.47% (Triton VLuxCo 87 SARL)

                                                

                                   

SUBTOTAL A

 

40,941,792

29.47 %

B: Financial instruments according to SMA 9:6a:

                                   

                                   

Type of
                                    financial instrument

                                   

Expiration date

                                   

Exercise/
                                    Conversion Period

                                   

Physical or
                                    cash settlement

                                   

Number of
                                    shares and voting rights

                                   

% of shares and voting rights

                                               

                                   

N/A

                                   

N/A

                                   

N/A

                                   

N/A

                                   

N/A

                                   

 

                                   N/A             

SUBTOTAL B

                                   

N/A

                                   

N/A

                                    

Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

                                   

                                   

Name

                                   

Number of shares and voting rights

                                   

% of shares and voting rights

                                   

% of shares and voting rights through financial instruments

                                   

Total of both

                                                

                                   

Triton V LuxCo 87 SARL

 

0

 

0.00

 

0.00

 

 

0.00

                                   

Triton V LuxCo 86 SARL

 

0

 

0.00

 

0.00

 

 

0.00

                                   

Triton V LuxCo 89 SARL

 

0

 

0.00

 

0.00

 

 

0.00

                                   

Crayfish HoldCo Oy

 

0

 

0.00

 

0.00

 

 

0.00

                                   

Crayfish BidCo Oy

 

40,941,792

 

29.47

 

0.00

 

 

29.47 %



CAVERION CORPORATION

Distribution: Nasdaq Helsinki, principal media, www.caverion.com

CONTACT:

For further information:

Milena Hæggström, Head of Investor Relations, tel. +358 40 5581 328, [email protected]

The following files are available for download:

SOURCE Caverion

