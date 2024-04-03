Notification according to Chapter 9, Section 10 of the Finnish Securities Markets Act of change in holdings in Caverion Corporation shares: Crayfish TopCo SARL

News provided by

Caverion

03 Apr, 2024, 02:24 ET

Caverion Corporation Stock exchange release 3 April 2024 at 09:00 EET

HELSINKI, April 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Caverion Corporation has on 2 April 2024 received an announcement under Chapter 9, Section 5 of the Finnish Securities Markets Act, according to which the indirect holding of Crayfish TopCo SARL (on behalf of itself and its controlled undertakings specified herein) has decreased below the threshold of 5 percent. According to the announcement, the holding decreased below the threshold on 2 April 2024.

According to the announcement, the indirect holding of Crayfish TopCo SARL in Caverion Corporation ("Caverion") decreased to 0 shares, corresponding to 0.0 percent of Caverion's shares and voting rights. Caverion has one share series, each share entitling to one vote. Caverion's registered total number of shares amounting to 138,920,092 has been used in the calculation of percentages for the announcement.

This notification relates to the stock exchange release published by Caverion on 5 March 2024 in which it was announced that Triton Investment Advisers LLP, the company managing the entities comprising Triton Fund V (together "Triton"), which indirectly control Crayfish BidCo Oy, intends to combine its portfolio companies Assemblin Group AB ("Assemblin") and Caverion by way of an internal restructuring within Triton as result of which Triton's ownership in Assemblin and Caverion will be combined under the same holding structure. The notified changes relate to the completion of the announced internal restructuring within Triton as a result of which the person subject to the notification obligation and its controlled undertakings specified herein are no longer controlling shareholders in Crayfish BidCo Oy. The notified changes do not affect Caverion's immediate ownership structure.

Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification:

% of shares and voting rights 

% of shares and voting rights through financial instruments 

Total of both in % 

Total number of  shares and voting rights of issuer

Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached

0 %

0 %

138,920,092

Position of previous notification (if applicable)

93.12 %

93.12 %

Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed:

A: Shares and voting rights:

Class/type of shares

Number of shares
                                    and voting rights 

% of shares and voting rights

Direct
                                    (SMA 9:5)

Indirect
                                    (SMA 9:6 and 9:7)

Direct
                                    (SMA 9:5)

Indirect
                                    (SMA 9:6 and 9:7)

FI4000062781

0

0.00

SUBTOTAL A

0

0.00 %

B: Financial instruments according to SMA 9:6a:

Type of
                                    financial instrument

Expiration date

Exercise/
                                    Conversion Period

Physical or
                                    cash settlement

Number of
                                    shares and voting rights

% of shares and voting rights

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

SUBTOTAL B

N/A

N/A

Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name

% of shares and voting rights

% of shares and voting rights through financial instruments

Total of both

Crayfish TopCo SARL

0.00

0.00

0.00

Crayfish MidCo SARL

0.00

0.00

0.00

Triton V LuxCo 89 SARL

0.00

0.00

0.00

CAVERION CORPORATION

Distribution: Nasdaq Helsinki, principal media, www.caverion.com 

For additional information, please contact: 

Noora Koikkalainen, Head of Marketing, Communications, IR and Sustainability, tel. +358 50 562 6552, [email protected] 

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/caverion/r/notification-according-to-chapter-9--section-10-of-the-finnish-securities-markets-act-of-change-in-h,c3955553

The following files are available for download:

Also from this source

The strategic combination of Caverion and Assemblin is completed

Triton Investment Advisers LLP, the company managing the entities comprising Triton Fund V (together "Triton"), which indirectly control Crayfish...

Oslo University Hospital enters Norway's largest energy performance contract with Caverion

Oslo University Hospital HF (Oslo universitetssykehus, OUS) has committed to significant cuts in energy use by 2030 and is entering into an adapted...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Construction & Building

Image1

Environmental Products & Services

Image1

Accounting News & Issues

News Releases in Similar Topics