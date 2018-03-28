Notification and Public Disclosure in Accordance with the Requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities

Royal Dutch Shell plc

Mar 28, 2018, 12:52 ET

LONDON, March 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Royal Dutch Shell plc (the "Company") (NYSE: RDS.A) (NYSE: RDS.B) has been notified that following the payment of the interim dividend on March 26, 2018 in respect of the fourth quarter of 2017, the following Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMRs") acquired dividend shares in respect of shares previously vested under employee share plans and held in a Vested Share Account ("VSA").



PDMR

Date Acquired

Share Type

Number of dividend shares acquired

Purchase price per Share

Ben van Beurden

26 March 2018

RDSA

25.07

 EUR 26.19

John Abbott

26 March 2018

RDSB

1,250.70

 GBP 22.80

Harry Brekelmans

26 March 2018

RDSA

743.24

 EUR 26.19

Andrew Brown

26 March 2018

RDSB

1,435.23

 GBP 22.80

Ronan Cassidy

26 March 2018

RDSB

535.56

 GBP 22.80

Donny Ching

26 March 2018

RDSA

610.60

 EUR 26.19






The Notification of Dealing Form for each PDMR can be found below.

This notification is made in accordance with Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

Mark Edwards  
Deputy Company Secretary

LEI number of Royal Dutch Shell plc: 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70

Classification: Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State.


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

First Name(s)

Ben

Last Name(s)

van Beurden

2. Reason for the notification

Position/status

Chief Executive Officer

Initial notification/ amendment

Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

Full name of the entity

Royal Dutch Shell plc

Legal Entity Identifier code

21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70

4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

Description of the financial instrument

A ordinary shares of €0.07 each

Identification Code

GB00B03MLX29

Nature of the transaction

Dividend shares in respect of shares previously vested under employee share plans and held in a Vested Share Account

Currency

EUR

Price

26.19

Volume

25.07

Total

656.58

Aggregated information

Volume

25.07

Price

26.19

Total

656.58

Date of transaction

26/03/2018

Place of transaction

Amsterdam

 


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

First Name(s)

John

Last Name(s)

Abbott

2. Reason for the notification

Position/status

Downstream Director

Initial notification/ amendment

Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

Full name of the entity

Royal Dutch Shell plc

Legal Entity Identifier code

21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70

4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

Description of the financial instrument

B ordinary shares of €0.07 each

Identification Code

GB00B03MM408

Nature of the transaction

Dividend shares in respect of shares previously vested under employee share plans and held in a Vested Share Account

Currency

GBP

Price

22.80

Volume

1,250.70

Total

28,515.96

Aggregated information

Volume

1,250.70

Price

22.80

Total

28,515.96

Date of transaction

26/03/2018

Place of transaction

London

 


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

First Name(s)

Harry

Last Name(s)

Brekelmans

2. Reason for the notification

Position/status

Projects & Technology Director

Initial notification/ amendment

Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

Full name of the entity

Royal Dutch Shell plc

Legal Entity Identifier code

21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70

4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

Description of the financial instrument

A ordinary shares of €0.07 each

Identification Code

GB00B03MLX29

Nature of the transaction

Dividend shares in respect of shares previously vested under employee share plans and held in a Vested Share Account

Currency

EUR

Price

26.19

Volume

743.24

Total

19,465.46

Aggregated information

Volume

743.24

Price

26.19

Total

19,465.46

Date of transaction

26/03/2018

Place of transaction

Amsterdam

 


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

First Name(s)

Andrew

Last Name(s)

Brown

2. Reason for the notification

Position/status

Upstream Director

Initial notification/ amendment

Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

Full name of the entity

Royal Dutch Shell plc

Legal Entity Identifier code

21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70

4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

Description of the financial instrument

B ordinary shares of €0.07 each

Identification Code

GB00B03MM408

Nature of the transaction

Dividend shares in respect of shares previously vested under employee share plans and held in a Vested Share Account

Currency

GBP

Price

22.80

Volume

1,435.23

Total

32,723.24

Aggregated information

Volume

1,435.23

Price

22.80

Total

32,723.24

Date of transaction

26/03/2018

Place of transaction

London

 


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

First Name(s)

Ronan

Last Name(s)

Cassidy

2. Reason for the notification

Position/status

Chief Human Resources & Corporate Officer

Initial notification/ amendment

Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

Full name of the entity

Royal Dutch Shell plc

Legal Entity Identifier code

21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70

4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

Description of the financial instrument

B ordinary shares of €0.07 each

Identification Code

GB00B03MM408

Nature of the transaction

Dividend shares in respect of shares previously vested under employee share plans and held in a Vested Share Account

Currency

GBP

Price

22.80

Volume

535.56

Total

12,210.77

Aggregated information

Volume

535.56

Price

22.80

Total

12,210.77

Date of transaction

26/03/2018

Place of transaction

London

 


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

First Name(s)

Donny

Last Name(s)

Ching

2. Reason for the notification

Position/status

Legal Director

Initial notification/ amendment

Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

Full name of the entity

Royal Dutch Shell plc

Legal Entity Identifier code

21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70

4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

Description of the financial instrument

A ordinary shares of €0.07 each

Identification Code

GB00B03MLX29

Nature of the transaction

Dividend shares in respect of shares previously vested under employee share plans and held in a Vested Share Account

Currency

EUR

Price

26.19

Volume

610.60

Total

15,991.61

Aggregated information

Volume

610.60

Price

26.19

Total

15,991.61

Date of transaction

26/03/2018

Place of transaction

Amsterdam

ENQUIRIES 
Shell Media Relations 
International, UK, European Press: +44-20-7934-5550 
Shell Investor Relations
Europe: +31-70-377-4540 
United States: +1-832-337-2034

 

http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/notification-and-public-disclosure-in-accordance-with-the-requirements-of-the-eu-market-abuse-regulation-of-transactions-by-persons-discharging-managerial-responsibilities-300621169.html

SOURCE Royal Dutch Shell plc

Related Links

www.shell.com

