Notification and Public Disclosure in Accordance with the Requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities











PDMR Date Acquired Share Type Number of dividend shares acquired Purchase price per Share Ben van Beurden 26 March 2018 RDSA 25.07 EUR 26.19 John Abbott 26 March 2018 RDSB 1,250.70 GBP 22.80 Harry Brekelmans 26 March 2018 RDSA 743.24 EUR 26.19 Andrew Brown 26 March 2018 RDSB 1,435.23 GBP 22.80 Ronan Cassidy 26 March 2018 RDSB 535.56 GBP 22.80 Donny Ching 26 March 2018 RDSA 610.60 EUR 26.19











The Notification of Dealing Form for each PDMR can be found below.

This notification is made in accordance with Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

Mark Edwards

Deputy Company Secretary

LEI number of Royal Dutch Shell plc: 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70

Classification: Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated First Name(s) Ben Last Name(s) van Beurden 2. Reason for the notification Position/status Chief Executive Officer Initial notification/ amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor Full name of the entity Royal Dutch Shell plc Legal Entity Identifier code 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the financial instrument A ordinary shares of €0.07 each Identification Code GB00B03MLX29 Nature of the transaction Dividend shares in respect of shares previously vested under employee share plans and held in a Vested Share Account Currency EUR Price 26.19 Volume 25.07 Total 656.58 Aggregated information

Volume 25.07 Price 26.19 Total 656.58 Date of transaction 26/03/2018 Place of transaction Amsterdam

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated First Name(s) John Last Name(s) Abbott 2. Reason for the notification Position/status Downstream Director Initial notification/ amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor Full name of the entity Royal Dutch Shell plc Legal Entity Identifier code 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the financial instrument B ordinary shares of €0.07 each Identification Code GB00B03MM408 Nature of the transaction Dividend shares in respect of shares previously vested under employee share plans and held in a Vested Share Account Currency GBP Price 22.80 Volume 1,250.70 Total 28,515.96 Aggregated information

Volume 1,250.70 Price 22.80 Total 28,515.96 Date of transaction 26/03/2018 Place of transaction London

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated First Name(s) Harry Last Name(s) Brekelmans 2. Reason for the notification Position/status Projects & Technology Director Initial notification/ amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor Full name of the entity Royal Dutch Shell plc Legal Entity Identifier code 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the financial instrument A ordinary shares of €0.07 each Identification Code GB00B03MLX29 Nature of the transaction Dividend shares in respect of shares previously vested under employee share plans and held in a Vested Share Account Currency EUR Price 26.19 Volume 743.24 Total 19,465.46 Aggregated information

Volume 743.24 Price 26.19 Total 19,465.46 Date of transaction 26/03/2018 Place of transaction Amsterdam

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated First Name(s) Andrew Last Name(s) Brown 2. Reason for the notification Position/status Upstream Director Initial notification/ amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor Full name of the entity Royal Dutch Shell plc Legal Entity Identifier code 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the financial instrument B ordinary shares of €0.07 each Identification Code GB00B03MM408 Nature of the transaction Dividend shares in respect of shares previously vested under employee share plans and held in a Vested Share Account Currency GBP Price 22.80 Volume 1,435.23 Total 32,723.24 Aggregated information

Volume 1,435.23 Price 22.80 Total 32,723.24 Date of transaction 26/03/2018 Place of transaction London

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated First Name(s) Ronan Last Name(s) Cassidy 2. Reason for the notification Position/status Chief Human Resources & Corporate Officer Initial notification/ amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor Full name of the entity Royal Dutch Shell plc Legal Entity Identifier code 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the financial instrument B ordinary shares of €0.07 each Identification Code GB00B03MM408 Nature of the transaction Dividend shares in respect of shares previously vested under employee share plans and held in a Vested Share Account Currency GBP Price 22.80 Volume 535.56 Total 12,210.77 Aggregated information

Volume 535.56 Price 22.80 Total 12,210.77 Date of transaction 26/03/2018 Place of transaction London

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated First Name(s) Donny Last Name(s) Ching 2. Reason for the notification Position/status Legal Director Initial notification/ amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor Full name of the entity Royal Dutch Shell plc Legal Entity Identifier code 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the financial instrument A ordinary shares of €0.07 each Identification Code GB00B03MLX29 Nature of the transaction Dividend shares in respect of shares previously vested under employee share plans and held in a Vested Share Account Currency EUR Price 26.19 Volume 610.60 Total 15,991.61 Aggregated information

Volume 610.60 Price 26.19 Total 15,991.61 Date of transaction 26/03/2018 Place of transaction Amsterdam

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/notification-and-public-disclosure-in-accordance-with-the-requirements-of-the-eu-market-abuse-regulation-of-transactions-by-persons-discharging-managerial-responsibilities-300621169.html

