Notification and Public Disclosure in Accordance With the Requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities

Royal Dutch Shell plc

13:01 ET

LONDON, June 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Royal Dutch Shell plc (NYSE: RDS.A) (NYSE: RDS.B) (the "Company") has been notified that following the payment of the interim dividend on June 18, 2018 in respect of the first quarter of 2018, the following Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMRs") acquired notional dividend shares under the Long-term Incentive Plan ("LTIP") and Deferred Bonus Plan ("DBP") as applicable, as set out below. Details of the LTIP and DBP can be found in the Royal Dutch Shell plc Annual Report and Form 20-F ended December 31, 2017 (www.shell.com/annualreport).

PDMR

Date Acquired

Share
Type

Number of notional
dividend shares
acquired

Price per
Share

Ben van Beurden

18 June 2018

RDSA

11,498.86

 EUR 29.21

Jessica Uhl

18 June 2018

RDS.A

1,731.24

 USD 67.60

John Abbott

18 June 2018

RDSB

3,016.29

 GBP 26.60

Harry Brekelmans

18 June 2018

RDSA

2,990.85

 EUR 29.21

Andrew Brown

18 June 2018

RDSB

2,906.46

 GBP 26.60

Ronan Cassidy

18 June 2018

RDSB

2,054.39

 GBP 26.60

Donny Ching

18 June 2018

RDSA

2,247.67

 EUR 29.21

Maarten Wetselaar

18 June 2018

RDSA

2,566.73

 EUR 29.21

The Notification of Dealing Form for each PDMR can be found below.

This notification is made in accordance with Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

Anthony Clarke
Deputy Company Secretary

ENQUIRIES

Shell Media Relations
International, UK, European Press: +44 20 7934 5550
Shell Investor Relations
Europe: + 31 70 377 4540
United States: +1 832 337 2034
LEI number of Royal Dutch Shell plc: 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70   
Classification: Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

First Name(s)

Ben

Last Name(s)

van Beurden

2. Reason for the notification

Position/status

Chief Executive Officer

Initial notification/ amendment

Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

Full name of the entity

Royal Dutch Shell plc

Legal Entity Identifier code

21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70

4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of
transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

Description of the financial
instrument

A ordinary shares of €0.07 each

Identification Code

GB00B03MLX29

Nature of the transaction

Acquisition of notional dividend shares under the LTIP and DBP

Currency

EUR

Price

29.21

Volume

11,498.86

Total

335,881.70

Aggregated information

Volume

11,498.86

Price

29.21

Total

335,881.70

Date of transaction

18/06/2018

Place of transaction

Outside a trading venue

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

First Name(s)

Jessica

Last Name(s)

Uhl

2. Reason for the notification

Position/status

Chief Financial Officer

Initial notification/ amendment

Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

Full name of the entity

Royal Dutch Shell plc

Legal Entity Identifier code

21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70

4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of
transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

Description of the financial
instrument

A American Depository Shares (RDS.A)

Identification Code

US7802592060

Nature of the transaction

Acquisition of notional dividend shares under the LTIP

Currency

USD

Price

67.60

Volume

1,731.24

Total

117,031.82

Aggregated information

Volume

1,731.24

Price

67.60

Total

117,031.82

Date of transaction

18/06/2018

Place of transaction

Outside a trading venue

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

First Name(s)

John

Last Name(s)

Abbott

2. Reason for the notification

Position/status

Downstream Director

Initial notification/ amendment

Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

Full name of the entity

Royal Dutch Shell plc

Legal Entity Identifier code

21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70

4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of
transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

Description of the financial
instrument

B ordinary shares of €0.07 each

Identification Code

GB00B03MM408

Nature of the transaction

Acquisition of notional dividend shares under the LTIP and DBP

Currency

GBP

Price

26.60

Volume

3,016.29

Total

80,233.31

Aggregated information

Volume

3,016.29

Price

26.60

Total

80,233.31

Date of transaction

18/06/2018

Place of transaction

Outside a trading venue

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

First Name(s)

Harry

Last Name(s)

Brekelmans

2. Reason for the notification

Position/status

Projects & Technology Director

Initial notification/ amendment

Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

Full name of the entity

Royal Dutch Shell plc

Legal Entity Identifier code

21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70

4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of
transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

Description of the financial
instrument

A ordinary shares of €0.07 each

Identification Code

GB00B03MLX29

Nature of the transaction

Acquisition of notional dividend shares under the LTIP and DBP

Currency

EUR

Price

29.21

Volume

2,990.85

Total

87,362.73

Aggregated information

Volume

2,990.85

Price

29.21

Total

87,362.73

Date of transaction

18/06/2018

Place of transaction

Outside a trading venue

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

First Name(s)

Andrew

Last Name(s)

Brown

2. Reason for the notification

Position/status

Upstream Director

Initial notification/ amendment

Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

Full name of the entity

Royal Dutch Shell plc

Legal Entity Identifier code

21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70

4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of
transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

Description of the financial
instrument

B ordinary shares of €0.07 each

Identification Code

GB00B03MM408

Nature of the transaction

Acquisition of notional dividend shares under the LTIP and DBP

Currency

GBP

Price

26.60

Volume

2,906.46

Total

77,311.84

Aggregated information

Volume

2,906.46

Price

26.60

Total

77,311.84

Date of transaction

18/06/2018

Place of transaction

Outside a trading venue

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

First Name(s)

Ronan

Last Name(s)

Cassidy

2. Reason for the notification

Position/status

Chief Human Resources & Corporate Officer

Initial notification/ amendment

Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

Full name of the entity

Royal Dutch Shell plc

Legal Entity Identifier code

21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70

4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of
transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

Description of the financial
instrument

B ordinary shares of €0.07 each

Identification Code

GB00B03MM408

Nature of the transaction

Acquisition of notional dividend shares under the LTIP and DBP

Currency

GBP

Price

26.60

Volume

2,054.39

Total

54,646.77

Aggregated information

Volume

2,054.39

Price

26.60

Total

54,646.77

Date of transaction

18/06/2018

Place of transaction

Outside a trading venue

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

First Name(s)

Donny

Last Name(s)

Ching

2. Reason for the notification

Position/status

Legal Director

Initial notification/ amendment

Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

Full name of the entity

Royal Dutch Shell plc

Legal Entity Identifier code

21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70

4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of
transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

Description of the financial
instrument

A ordinary shares of €0.07 each

Identification Code

GB00B03MLX29

Nature of the transaction

Acquisition of notional dividend shares under the LTIP and DBP

Currency

EUR

Price

29.21

Volume

2,247.67

Total

65,654.44

Aggregated information

Volume

2,247.67

Price

29.21

Total

65,654.44

Date of transaction

18/06/2018

Place of transaction

Outside a trading venue

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

First Name(s)

Maarten

Last Name(s)

Wetselaar

2. Reason for the notification

Position/status

Integrated Gas and New Energies Director

Initial notification/ amendment

Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

Full name of the entity

Royal Dutch Shell plc

Legal Entity Identifier code

21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70

4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of
transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

Description of the financial
instrument

A ordinary shares of €0.07 each

Identification Code

GB00B03MLX29

Nature of the transaction

Acquisition of notional dividend shares under the LTIP and DBP

Currency

EUR

Price

29.21

Volume

2,566.73

Total

74,974.18

Aggregated information

Volume

2,566.73

Price

29.21

Total

74,974.18

Date of transaction

18/06/2018

Place of transaction

Outside a trading venue

 

