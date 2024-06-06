Notification of Data Security Incident Best Health Physical Therapy, LLC

GROTON, Conn., June 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On February 26, 2024, Best Health Physical Therapy, LLC. ("Best Health") identified a cybersecurity issue. Maintaining the confidentiality, privacy, and security of information in our care is important to us and therefore upon becoming aware of this incident, Best Health promptly initiated an investigation and retained computer forensic specialists to determine its nature and scope.

Based upon the investigation, it was determined that an unauthorized actor may have gained access and/or acquired certain information. Best Health undertook a thorough review to identify what information may be at risk and to whom such information related. Given the nature of the incident, it was not possible to determine what information may be at risk and to whom such information was related.

While there is no evidence of any misuse of data, identity theft, or fraud caused by the incident, out of an abundance of caution, Best Health elected to notify the entirety of its patient database about the incident. Best Health mailed a notification letter offering identity theft protection and credit monitoring services at no cost to those individuals on May 10, 2024.

In addition to launching an investigation, as part of our ongoing commitment to the privacy and security of information in our care, Best Health took steps to secure and monitor its environment in an effort to prevent a recurrence and to protect the privacy of the individuals who may have been impacted by this incident.

Individuals with questions may contact Best Health's dedicated Call Center at 1-888-326-0936. The call center will be available Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. Central Time, May 10, 2024, through August 11, 2024.

