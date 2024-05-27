Notification of major holding in Kindred Group plc

VALLETTA, Malta, May 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kindred Group plc (Kindred) hereby announces that it, on 24 May 2024, has received a notification of major holding from JPMorgan Chase & Co, a company with its registered office in Wilmington, Delaware, USA. The notification refers to a decrease in the number of shares and voting rights in Kindred held by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

According to the notification, JPMorgan Chase & Co held 4.99% of the shares and voting rights in Kindred as of 22 May 2024.

The relevant chain of controlled undertakings can be found in the notification, of which a copy can be found on Kindred's website: https://www.kindredgroup.com/investors/the-share/major-holdings.

This information is information that Kindred Group plc is obliged to make public pursuant to the Listing Rules published by the Malta Financial Services Authority under the Financial Markets Act (Chapter 345 of the Laws of Malta).

For more information:

Linda Lyth, Investor Relations Manager, +46 767 681 337

[email protected]

