Notification of major holding in Kindred Group plc

VALLETTA, Malta, Oct. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kindred Group plc (Kindred) hereby announces that it, on October 8 2024, has received a notification of major holding from La Française des Jeux SA (FDJ) following the outcome of the public offer launched by FDJ on Kindred. The notification refers to an increase in the number of shares and voting rights in Kindred held by FDJ.

According to the notification, FDJ holds 91.77% of the shares and voting rights in Kindred as of 2 October 2024, which was the end of the first acceptance period of the public offer launched by FDJ on Kindred. Settlement of the public offer commenced on 11 October 2024.

The relevant chain of controlled undertakings can be found in the notification, of which a copy can be found on Kindred's website: https://www.kindredgroup.com/investors/the-share/major-holdings.

This information is information that Kindred Group plc is obliged to make public pursuant to the Listing Rules published by the Malta Financial Services Authority under the Financial Markets Act (Chapter 345 of the Laws of Malta).

For more information:

Patrick Kortman, Interim CFO, [email protected]

About Kindred Group

Kindred Group is one of the world's leading online gambling operators with business across Europe and Australia, offering over 30 million customers across 9 brands a great form of entertainment in a safe, fair and sustainable environment. The company, which employs approximately 2,500 people, is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm Large Cap and is a member of the European Gaming and Betting Association (EGBA) and founding member of IBIA (International Betting Integrity Association). Kindred Group is audited and certified by eCOGRA for compliance with the 2014 EU Recommendation on Consumer Protection and Responsible Gambling (2014/478/EU). Read more on www.kindredgroup.com.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/kindred-group/r/notification-of-major-holding-in-kindred-group-plc,c4050750

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/824/4050750/3052346.pdf Press release - notification of major holding FDJ

SOURCE Kindred Group