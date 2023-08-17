Notification of major holdings in Kindred Group plc

News provided by

Kindred Group

17 Aug, 2023, 13:34 ET

VALLETTA, Malta, Aug. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kindred Group plc ("Kindred") hereby announces that it, on 16 August 2023, has received a notification of major holdings from SMALLCAP World Fund, Inc., a company with its registered office in Los Angeles, USA.

According to the notification, SMALLCAP World Fund, Inc. holds 4.98% of the shares and voting rights in Kindred as of 15 August 2023. Please note that the notification submitted on 16 August 2023, disclosing the holdings of The Capital Group Companies, Inc., included the holdings of SMALLCAP World Fund, Inc..

A copy of the notification and the relevant chain of controlled undertakings can be found on Kindred's website: https://www.kindredgroup.com/investors/the-share/major-holdings/.

This information is information that Kindred Group plc is obliged to make public pursuant to the Listing Rules published by the Malta Financial Services Authority under the Financial Markets Act (Chapter 345 of the Laws of Malta).

For more information:
Linda Lyth, Investor Relations Manager, +46 767 681 337
[email protected]

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/824/3819126/2234813.pdf

Press release - Notification of major holding 17 August 2023

SOURCE Kindred Group

