Notification of Payment Card Data Breach at THE CRACK SHACK, Encinitas, California

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Crack Shack Enterprises, LLC™ ("THE CRACK SHACK"), is a premium fast-casual concept featuring an all-day selection of gourmet chicken and egg-centric dishes, conceptualized by the opening team behind a Michelin Bib Gourmand fine dining establishment. A 2019 recipient of Nation's Restaurant News' "Hot Concept" award—given annually to only five concepts in the country—the brand's popularity is undoubtedly strong. The brand is a powerful competitor within the rising fried chicken market.

On January 17, 2020, THE CRACK SHACK, Encinitas, California, provides notice of an event that may affect the security of payment card information used by certain customers at this restaurant location between August 19, 2018 and September 23, 2019.

What Happened? THE CRACK SHACK was alerted to unusual activity relating to payment cards that may have been used at THE CRACK SHACK Encinitas, California location. THE CRACK SHACK immediately began working with law enforcement and third-party forensic investigators to investigate this activity. Through this investigation, it was discovered that payment card information may have been accessed as a result of the installation of malware on a server used to process payment card data at the Encinitas location.

What Information Was Involved? The investigation determined that payment card information included in magnetic stripe track data such as name, card number, expiration date, and/or CVV that were used at THE CRACK SHACK Encinitas, California location between August 19, 2018 and September 23, 2019 may have been involved in this incident. Printed security features, such as CVC2/CVV2 were not affected.

What is THE CRACK SHACK Encinitas Doing. THE CRACK SHACK takes the security and confidentiality of its customer's information very seriously. THE CRACK SHACK worked with multiple forensic investigative firms to conduct investigations into this incident and to assist in remediation efforts. THE CRACK SHACK removed the affected server from its network and began using a new server. THE CRACK SHACK also deployed tools to monitor its network for suspicious activity. This incident was reported to Visa, MasterCard, Discover, and American Express. THE CRACK SHACK also cooperated with law enforcement's investigation into this incident.

For More Information. THE CRACK SHACK has established a dedicated assistance line for individuals seeking additional information regarding this incident. Customers can call 1-833-719-0131 Monday through Friday from 6:00am to 6:00pm PST (excluding U.S. holidays).

What You Can Do. We regret any inconvenience customers may have in relation to this matter. We encourage customers to remain vigilant against identity theft by reviewing their financial account statements regularly and monitoring their credit reports for suspicious activity. Customers should immediately report any unauthorized charges to their card issuer. The phone number to call can be found on the back of the credit or debit card or on the issuer's website.

Under U.S. law you are entitled to one free credit report annually from each of the three major credit reporting bureaus. To order your free credit report, visit www.annualcreditreport.com or call, toll-free, 1-877-322-8228. You may also contact the three major credit bureaus directly to request a free copy of your credit report.

You have the right to place a "security freeze" on your credit report, which will prohibit a consumer reporting agency from releasing information in your credit report without your express authorization. The security freeze is designed to prevent credit, loans, and services from being approved in your name without your consent. However, you should be aware that using a security freeze to take control over who gets access to the personal and financial information in your credit report may delay, interfere with, or prohibit the timely approval of any subsequent request or application you make regarding a new loan, credit, mortgage, or any other account involving the extension of credit. Pursuant to federal law, you cannot be charged to place or lift a security freeze on your credit report. Should you wish to place a security freeze, please contact the major consumer reporting agencies listed below:

Experian TransUnion Equifax P.O. Box 9554 P.O. Box 160 P.O. Box 105788 Allen, TX 75013 Woodlyn, PA 19094 Atlanta, GA 30348-5788 1-888-397-3742 1-888-909-8872 1-800-685-1111 www.experian.com/freeze/center.html www.transunion.com/credit-freeze www.equifax.com/personal/credit-report-services

In order to request a security freeze, you will need to provide the following information:

Your full name (including middle initial as well as Jr., Sr., II, III, etc.); Social Security number; Date of birth; If you have moved in the past five (5) years, provide the addresses where you have lived over the prior five years; Proof of current address, such as a current utility bill or telephone bill; A legible photocopy of a government-issued identification card (state driver's license or ID card, military identification, etc.); If you are a victim of identity theft, include a copy of either the police report, investigative report, or complaint to a law enforcement agency concerning identity theft.

As an alternative to a security freeze, you have the right to place an initial or extended "fraud alert" on your file at no cost. An initial fraud alert is a 1-year alert that is placed on a consumer's credit file. Upon seeing a fraud alert display on a consumer's credit file, a business is required to take steps to verify the consumer's identity before extending new credit. If you are a victim of identity theft, you are entitled to an extended fraud alert, which is a fraud alert lasting seven years. Should you wish to place a fraud alert, please contact any one of the agencies listed below:

Experian TransUnion Equifax P.O. Box 9554 P.O. Box 2000 P.O. Box 105069 Allen, TX 75013 Chester, PA 19016 Atlanta, GA 30348 1-888-397-3742 1-800-680-7289 1-888-766-0008 www.experian.com/fraud/center.html https://www.transunion.com/fraud-alerts www.equifax.com/personal/credit-report-services

Additional Information

You can further educate yourself regarding identity theft, fraud alerts, security freezes, and the steps you can take to protect yourself by contacting the consumer reporting agencies, the Federal Trade Commission, or your state Attorney General.

The Federal Trade Commission can be reached at: 600 Pennsylvania Avenue NW, Washington, DC 20580, www.identitytheft.gov , 1-877-ID-THEFT (1-877-438-4338); TTY: 1-866-653-4261. The Federal Trade Commission also encourages those who discover that their information has been misused to file a complaint with them. You can obtain further information on how to file such a complaint by way of the contact information listed above. You have the right to file a police report if you ever experience identity theft or fraud. Please note that in order to file a report with law enforcement for identity theft, you will likely need to provide some proof that you have been a victim. Instances of known or suspected identity theft should also be reported to law enforcement and your state Attorney General. This notice has not been delayed by law enforcement.

SOURCE The Crack Shack Enterprises, LLC