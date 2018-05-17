Notification of Share Purchase Transaction by Millicom CEO

News provided by

Millicom International Cellular

14:58 ET

LUXEMBOURG, May 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Millicom International Cellular S.A. ("Millicom") announced today that its Chief Executive Officer, Mauricio Ramos, purchased 15,400 shares of the company in the open market at an average price of SEK551 ($63.20) per share. Mr. Ramos now holds 122,310 Millicom shares.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

http://news.cision.com/millicom-international-cellular/r/notification-of-share-purchase-transaction-by-millicom-ceo,c2523760

The following files are available for download:

http://mb.cision.com/Main/950/2523760/843501.pdf

Notification of Share Purchase Transaction by Millicom CEO

For further information, please contact

Press:
Vivian Kobeh, Corporate Communications Director
+1 305 476 7352 / +1 305 302 2858
press@millicom.com

Investors: 
Michel Morin, VP Investor Relations
+352 277 59094
investors@millicom.com

Mauricio Pinzon, Investor Relations Manager
Tel: +44 20 3249 2460
investors@millicom.com

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/notification-of-share-purchase-transaction-by-millicom-ceo-300650615.html

SOURCE Millicom International Cellular

Also from this source

May 15, 2018, 10:12 ET Millicom to Webcast Presentation by CEO Mauricio Ramos at J.P....

May 14, 2018, 04:40 ET Millicom Announces Consent Solicitation for its $500,000,000...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

You just read:

Notification of Share Purchase Transaction by Millicom CEO

News provided by

Millicom International Cellular

14:58 ET