LUXEMBOURG, May 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Millicom International Cellular S.A. ("Millicom") announced today that its Chief Executive Officer, Mauricio Ramos, purchased 15,400 shares of the company in the open market at an average price of SEK551 ($63.20) per share. Mr. Ramos now holds 122,310 Millicom shares.
Notification of Share Purchase Transaction by Millicom CEO
