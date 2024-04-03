Notification Of Transactions By Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities

Burford management increase holdings to 10.6%

NEW YORK, April 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Burford Capital Limited ("Burford"), the leading global finance and asset management firm focused on law, provides the following notification of various transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities (each, a "PDMR"), as well as an update on the aggregate actual and potential ownership of members of Burford's management committee of Burford's ordinary shares of nil par value ("Shares").

Christopher Bogart, Burford's Chief Executive Officer, commented:

"Jon Molot and I have together invested $23.6 million in Burford's shares in the last five years between cash purchases and deferrals of cash compensation.1 Taken together, our total actual and potential ownership of Burford's shares represents approximately 9.87% of Burford's shares. When the interests of the other members of our management committee are added, Burford's management committee collectively has actual and potential ownership of approximately 10.62% of Burford's shares, showing our strong alignment with shareholders."

Update on Burford's Management Committee's Aggregate Actual and Potential Ownership of Shares

The table below sets forth the aggregate actual and potential ownership of members of Burford's management committee of Shares (after giving effect to the transactions described below).

Management committee member / PDMR Owned Shares Unvested restricted stock units ("RSUs") Shares under the Burford Capital deferred compensation plan (deferred cash compensation)2 Shares under the Burford Capital deferred compensation plan (deferred RSUs) Total3 Total as % of Shares issued and outstanding5 Craig Arnott 240,122 84,304 — — 324,426 0.15 Christopher Bogart4 9,207,115 566,652 411,182 225,610 10,410,559 4.76 Mark Klein 64,041 84,304 6,305 — 154,650 0.07 Jordan Licht — 160,634 — — 160,634 0.07 Jonathan Molot4 9,811,515 566,652 569,507 225,610 11,173,284 5.11 Elizabeth O'Connell 130,892 84,304 — 42,112 257,308 0.12 David Perla 72,207 84,304 27,975 103,414 287,900 0.13 Aviva Will 297,927 84,304 27,217 46,796 456,244 0.21 Total management committee 19,823,819 1,715,478 1,042,186 643,542 23,225,005 10.62

Vesting of Restricted Stock Units

The table below sets forth the number of RSUs granted to members of Burford's management committee under the Burford Capital 2016 Long Term Incentive Plan (the "LTIP") that vested on March 31, 2024 following the satisfaction of the service-based and performance-based conditions and the net number of Shares delivered to the respective PDMR after giving effect to any tax withholding. In addition, certain PDMRs elected to defer under the Burford Capital deferred compensation plan the receipt of their Shares that vested on March 31, 2024 and, as a result, no Shares were delivered to such PDMRs at this time. Mr. Bogart, Mr. Molot and Ms. O'Connell elected to pay in cash the applicable tax withholding (approximately $84k, $84k and $15k respectively), resulting in the deferral of the full number of their respective Shares under the Burford Capital deferred compensation plan. Thus, the table below also sets forth the number of Shares deferred by certain PDMRs under the Burford Capital deferred compensation plan.

Management committee member / PDMR Number of RSUs vested on March 31, 2024 under the LTIP Net number of Shares delivered to the PDMR (after giving effect to any tax withholding) Number of Shares deferred under the Burford Capital deferred compensation plan Craig Arnott 75,496 75,496 — Christopher Bogart 225,610 — 225,610 Mark Klein 35,138 19,328 — Jordan Licht — — — Jonathan Molot 225,610 — 225,610 Elizabeth O'Connell 42,112 — 42,112 David Perla 105,903 — 103,414 Aviva Will 47,923 — 46,796

Additional information with respect to the Burford Capital deferred compensation plan can be found in Burford's Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2023 filed with the US Securities and Exchange Commission on March 28, 2024. In essence, Burford's employees are able to elect to defer cash and other compensation, without incurring current income taxes, into the Burford Capital deferred compensation plan, which in turn permits such deferred compensation to be allocated to the Shares (or any other investment option). This is a tax-efficient way for Burford's employees to continue to accumulate interests in the Shares.

The Notification of Dealing Forms for each of the transactions set forth above are included at the end of this announcement.

1 Investments during the period from April 3, 2019 to April 3, 2024 include (i) acquisitions of ordinary shares on the open market, valued at cost of acquisition and Bank of England exchange rate on the date of acquisition for acquisitions and made in pounds sterling, and (ii) deferrals of cash compensation under the Burford Capital deferred compensation plan, valued at the closing price of the Shares on the effective day of election into the Shares.

2 Includes 33% matching contribution by Burford, which carries a two-year vesting requirement.

3 The "Total" figures in the table above present total potential ownership of Shares but do not present beneficial ownership as calculated in accordance with the rules of the US Securities and Exchange Commission.

4 Includes Shares held by Messrs. Bogart and Molot's US charitable foundations. As of April 2, 2024, Mr. Bogart's foundation held 213,950 Shares and Mr. Molot's foundation held 227,195 Shares.

5 Percentage figures calculated using 218,646,081 Shares issued and outstanding as of April 2, 2024.

