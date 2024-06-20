Notifications of major holding in Kindred Group plc

VALLETTA, Malta, June 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kindred Group plc (Kindred) hereby announces that it, on 18 June 2024, has received two notifications of major holding from The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., a company with its registered office in Wilmington, USA. The notifications relate to 1) a decrease followed by 2) an increase in the number of shares and voting rights in Kindred held by the Goldman Sachs Group.

According to the second and last notification, the Goldman Sachs Group held 5.42% of the shares and voting rights in Kindred as of 13 June 2024.

The relevant chain of controlled undertakings can be found in the notifications, of which copies can be found on Kindred's website: https://www.kindredgroup.com/investors/the-share/major-holdings.

This information is information that Kindred Group plc is obliged to make public pursuant to the Listing Rules published by the Malta Financial Services Authority under the Financial Markets Act (Chapter 345 of the Laws of Malta).

For more information:

Linda Lyth, Investor Relations Manager, +46 767 681 337

[email protected]

