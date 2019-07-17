Notion Announces the Launch of NotionPRO, a 24/7 Professional Monitoring Service, Redefined.

Notion's affordable and easy-to-install smart home monitoring system packs multiple capabilities into a single sensor, allowing property owners to monitor all aspects of their space, including activities that could lead to costly insurance claims. Now, property owners can add on NotionPRO through the Notion app and have their sensors' activities, from motion to water leaks to sounding alarms, be professionally monitored by certified dispatchers. Designed with flexibility in mind, the app allows users to easily turn on and off what Notion sensors they want armed with NotionPRO with a tap of a button. At only $15/month, NotionPRO expands the protection of a property without the need of professional installation or a service contract. Plus, NotionPRO users have the potential opportunity to claim two discounts with their insurance providers, one for Notion's smart home technology and one for the home security service.

According to Statista, the amount of homes using smart home security devices are expected to increase 88.8% from 29.9 million devices in 2017 to 46.5 million by the end of 2019. Just like how we monitor our homes is changing, so is the need for what we monitor. Now, with what smart home security systems can do, home security goes beyond just keeping would-be burglars at bay. According to the FBI's 2017 Uniform Crime Report for property crime, burglary -- which only made up 18.2% of estimated property crimes -- declined 7.6% compared to 2016. A downward trend in burglaries doesn't mean protecting against intruders isn't vital in home security, however, it does mean our home security systems should be monitoring for more than break-ins.

"We're redefining what 'home security' means through a holistic approach to protecting the home," said Brett Jurgens, CEO and Co-Founder of Notion. "Home security shouldn't just be limited to protecting against theft and fire, it should also protect against water leaks, which happen more frequently. By giving the homeowner the power to essentially customize their home security system to fit their needs and provide the tools for them to immediately take action when an event occurs, we're not just changing home security, we're changing what it means to be a good homeowner, too."

According to Alarms.org , at least 90% of calls triggered by home security systems are false alarms. As an effort to better communicate with the homeowner and reduce unnecessary calls to emergency services, NotionPRO will entail a unique multi-step escalation process in partnership with Noonlight, a leading connected safety platform protecting over 1.5 millions users since 2013.

"When designing the new NotionPRO service, we wanted to take a more modern approach to the user experience and communication channels to meet the needs of today's homeowner," said Ryan Margoles, CTO and Co-Founder of Notion. "We provide real-time push notifications from the existing Notion app and now, with Noonlight, we can escalate alerts through text messaging, phone calls, and emergency service dispatch — a holistic, two-way communication process unmatched by traditional home security. This partnership allows us to go one step further, offering greater peace of mind for our customers."

The launch of NotionPRO follows the release of Notion's third-generation sensor and partnerships with Nest, HomeAdvisor, IFTTT, Sheltr, Travelers Insurance, Hippo Insurance, and other leading insurance providers. With continued focus on proactive home maintenance, Notion has helped homeowners reduce insurance claims of more than $1M in property damage in the last year alone.

Notion is a comprehensive home monitoring and security system, powered by an all-in-one smart home sensor that sends alerts to a homeowner's smartphone for the things they care about most — water leaks, smoke alarms, temperature changes and doors, garages and windows opening and closing. Through partner programs, Notion helps companies support proactive home maintenance and provide value-add discounts to their customers with Notion's smart home technology and professional monitoring services. For more information, please visit http://getnotion.com/.

Noonlight uses advanced technology to keep people safe. The company focuses on building personal safety solutions for the modern world. Launched four years ago as a mobile application, Noonlight has since evolved into a connected safety platform — partnering with products and services to enable automated emergency response for their users. Noonlight is the only company of its kind with technology that works everywhere in the United States, allowing users to get help in the event of threats or emergencies, without a 911 call or the ability to talk or text.

