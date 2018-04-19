Notion Integrates with HomeAdvisor; Partnership Pairs Smart Home Technology With Plumbing Services for Instant Water Leak Support

Notion's low-cost and easy-to-install home monitoring system gives homeowners the flexibility to monitor and receive real-time alerts on things happening across their entire home—from motion and temperature changes to sounding alarms and water leaks. By utilizing HomeAdvisor's "Instant Connect" technology, Notion has layered on professional services to empower users to take action on water-related events quickly and easily, before significant damage occurs.

Here's how Notion's Plumber Matching works:

When Notion detects a water leak, a homeowner receives a notification with an option to connect instantly with a professional plumber. After the homeowner fills out their contact information, HomeAdvisor's technology matches them with an available plumber. Once matched, the plumber will call the homeowner directly to schedule service.

"We're thrilled to partner with HomeAdvisor to solve real problems for homeowners and amplify what they can do to make their home as safe as possible," said Brett Jurgens, CEO and co-founder of Notion. "We've started with Plumber Matching knowing that water is the biggest threat to a home, but we've only scratched the surface of what's possible. We're excited to roll out our partnership with HomeAdvisor to deliver a more fully automated and stress-free life to homeowners across the country. This is what home automation should really be about."

According to the Insurance Information Institute, about one in 50 insured homes has a property damage claim caused by water damage or freezing each year, and results in an average insurance claim of $8,000. The integration between Notion and HomeAdvisor bridges the gap between major home damage and the challenge of finding a trusted professional to quickly resolve the incident, assess damages, and start repairs.

In addition to its integration with HomeAdvisor, today Notion is also launching multi-user support, enabling a homeowner to share access to their Notion system with other people they trust, like family members or neighbors. The feature will allow additional managers to monitor a home's activity and set individual alert preferences.

Since its public launch in 2016, Notion has delivered more than nine million peace of mind messages to homeowners and has helped them save more than $1 million in property damages in the last year alone. To learn more about Notion, please visit:http://getnotion.com/.

About Notion

Notion helps people protect the things they love most with an all-in-one smart home sensor, mobile app, and advanced data science. Notion detects water leaks, sounding smoke alarms, temperature changes, doors, garages and windows opening and closing, and more. More than home security, Notion delivers real-time peace of mind. For more information, please visit http://getnotion.com/.

About HomeAdvisor

HomeAdvisor® is a digital marketplace evolving the way homeowners connect with service professionals to complete home projects. With HomeAdvisor's on-demand platform, homeowners can find and vet local, prescreened home service professionals; view average home project costs using True Cost Guide; and instantly book appointments online or through HomeAdvisor's award-winning mobile app, which is compatible with all iOS, Android and virtual assistants. HomeAdvisor is based in Golden, Colo., and is an operating business of ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ: ANGI).

