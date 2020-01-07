Notion Partners with Brotherhood Mutual to Protect Places of Worship from Water Leaks and Break-ins

DENVER, Jan. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Notion, the property protection system, announced an ongoing partnership with Brotherhood Mutual Insurance , a leading national property and casualty insurer of Christian ministries. Through the partnership, Brotherhood Mutual will provide its customers with access to discounted Notion Smart Property Systems and three complimentary months of NotionPRO, 24/7 professional monitoring.*

Brotherhood Mutual has more than 100 years of experience serving America's churches and related ministries, including Christian schools, colleges, and camps. Brotherhood Mutual will educate its customers on the benefits of installing sensors and provide access to the Notion Smart Property System in order to prevent incidents that are likely to happen when a church is unoccupied, such as water leaks from kitchens, mechanical areas, boiler rooms and other less trafficked areas of ministry buildings.

"While church facilities can be high risk for water leak issues and breaks-ins, those risks are amplified when these buildings are only in use a handful of days per week," said Matthew Parmerlee, Risk Strategy Specialist at Brotherhood Mutual. "There's nothing worse than walking into your property to see an issue that's taken place days before and the damage is already done. Using connected monitoring through Notion, our customers will prevent disastrous events from affecting their churches, and they'll be notified immediately – even when they're miles away."

According to the Insurance Information Institute , about one in 50 insured properties has a property damage claim caused by water damage or freezing each year, resulting in an average insurance claim of $8,000. In addition, properties without a security system are 300 percent more likely to be burglarized.

"The advantages of Notion are not just for homeowners. For church pastors, facility directors and owners of other commercial properties, connected technology has benefits that extend far beyond convenience – the ability to catch and mitigate issues before they become large insurance claims," said Brett Jurgens, CEO of Notion. "With Notion, property owners are able to have more control with a clearer picture of what's going on at the property, thus allowing them to make more informed decisions. Our goal is to empower proactive maintenance, avoid big losses, and extend the peace of mind for property owners."

Notion's easy-to-use system packs multiple capabilities into a single sensor, allowing property owners to monitor all aspects of their property directly from the Notion app. From water leaks to sounding alarms, Notion notifies property owners if something happens, even when they aren't there. Plus, property owners can expand the protection with NotionPRO and have their sensors' activities, from motion to water leaks to sounding alarms, be professionally monitored by certified dispatchers without the need of professional installation or a service contract.

The partnership with Brotherhood Mutual follows the release of Notion's third-generation sensor and partnerships with HomeAdvisor, Travelers Insurance, Hippo Insurance and Sheltr. Since its public launch in 2016, Notion has helped homeowners save more than $1 million in property damage in the last year alone. To learn more about Notion's total home security, please visit: http://getnotion.com/ .

*Offer not available where prohibited by law.

About Notion

Notion is a comprehensive property protection system that increases property safety and reduces property risk. Powered by an all-in-one smart sensor and app, Notion empowers property owners to be proactive in protecting their people, spaces, and most valued possessions. Notion's user engagement and analytics enables its partners, primarily the world's top insurance providers, to acquire and retain customers, increase engagement, reduce claims, and customize insurance products and pricing. For more information, please visit getnotion.com/

About Brotherhood Mutual

Celebrating more than 100 years in business, Brotherhood Mutual Insurance Company is one of the nation's leading property and casualty insurers of Christian ministries. The company serves more than 60,000 churches, schools, colleges, camps, and related ministries in 47 states and the District of Columbia. Headquartered in Fort Wayne, Indiana, Brotherhood Mutual® is staffed by 500+ employees and works with 476 independent agents in 111 agencies nationwide. www.brotherhoodmutual.com

Contact: press@getnotion.com



SOURCE Notion

Related Links

http://getnotion.com

