Notion partners with HouseCheck to provide continuing value to homeowners through HouseCheck home inspections

DENVER, Jan. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Notion , the smart security system, announced a new program with National HouseCheck Corporation offering HouseCheck home inspection customers a HouseTrack SmartSensors™ starter kit, featuring Notion Sensors. HouseTrack, a division of HouseCheck that focuses on keeping homeowners better informed on the status and needs of their home, has partnered with Notion to provide additional protection and peace of mind for homeowners.

In the US, almost all home buyers used a home inspector's services for their most recent home purchase. A comprehensive home inspection has become a standard part of the buying process, providing homeowners a clear, unbiased understanding of the real status of their home, and allaying concerns about the largest purchase most people will ever make.

"At HouseCheck, we want to continue to provide value, support and engagement with our customers post-inspection," said Bill Klehm, President and COO of HouseCheck. "We are excited to partner with Notion to provide our customers with continuing vigilance and insight into the status of their home. With our HouseTrack SmartSensors installed, it is like having a home inspector on call at any hour of the day or night – a benefit that helps customers stay on top of the health, safety and well-being of both their home and family."

"We're thrilled to expand across the homeowner value chain with our HouseCheck partnership," said Brett Jurgens, CEO and Co-Founder of Notion. "With HouseCheck, we will be the first connected product in the home with a high-touch, personalized program. For Notion, this strengthens our ability not only to provide smart home security, but to connect homeowners with leading service providers and insurers."

Notion's easy-to-use system packs multiple capabilities into a single sensor, allowing homeowners to monitor all aspects of their home directly from the Notion app. From water leaks to sounding alarms, Notion notifies homeowners if something happens, even when they aren't there. Plus, homeowners can expand the protection of their home with NotionPRO and have their sensors' activities, from motion of the sensor to water leaks to sounding alarms, be professionally monitored by certified dispatchers without the need for professional installation or a service contract.

The HouseCheck program follows the launch of several other Notion programs with partners including Travelers Insurance, Hippo Insurance, Brotherhood Mutual Insurance, HomeAdvisor and other leading insurance and service providers. Notion continues to focus on reducing property risk and empowering property owners to protect their people, spaces, and most valued possessions. With unparalleled installation rates, high customer engagement, and superior customer support, Notion delivers a seamless end-to-end smart home program for partners. To learn more, go to getnotion.com/partners.

About Notion

Notion is a smart security system that empowers home and property owners to be proactive in protecting their people, spaces, and most valued possessions. Powered by a multifunctional sensor and app, Notion is committed to increasing safety and reducing risk for a property with the ultimate goal of becoming a requirement for insurance. Notion partners with leading insurance and service providers to help drive customer adoption, expand education, increase engagement, reduce claims, and customize products and pricing. For more information, visit getnotion.com .

About HouseCheck

National HouseCheck Corporation is transforming the real estate industry and home ownership. Through its expanding family of services – HouseCheck Home Inspection, HouseFax, HouseTrack, HouseCheck Home Warranty, and more – HouseCheck delivers complete protection and peace of mind for homeowners and all involved in real estate transactions. HouseTrack, a product and services division of HouseCheck, focuses on continually monitoring house systems and status. A properly informed homeowner can proactively prevent problems, save money, better maintain their home and protect the value of typically their largest asset. A valuable partnership throughout the life of their home ownership. Learn more about how HouseCheck is changing the way homes are bought, sold and maintained for the better at HouseCheck.com or by calling 844-94-CHECK (24325).

