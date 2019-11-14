Notion Partners with Penn National Insurance to Launch an Agent-focused Program

DENVER, Nov. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Notion , the comprehensive smart security system powered by a multifunctional IoT smart sensor, announced a new agent-focused program with Penn National Insurance . With independent insurance agents representing 35% of all personal and 84% of all commercial premiums , it is imperative to provide engaging programs for the agent network. As part of Penn National's IoT strategy, Notion not only provides an extra layer of security for homeowners, but an additional tool for agents.

Notion's easy-to-use system packs multiple capabilities into a single sensor, allowing homeowners to monitor all aspects of their property or home directly from the Notion app, including activities that could lead to costly insurance claims. From water leaks to sounding alarms, Notion notifies homeowners if something happens, even when they aren't there. With water damage being the second highest home insurance claim costing on average $10,000 to remediate, early detection is essential to help reduce the impact to a homeowner.

"We're excited about launching this agent-focused program with Penn National to motivate, empower, and support their insurance agent network," said Brian Ewing, Vice President of Business Development of Notion. "Although Notion works directly with insurance carriers, programs don't have to be limited to direct offerings. At Notion, we want to help provide the right products and services to support the insurance industry at large."

"At Penn National we are fully committed to our agency channel and are always looking for ways to create more value for this network," said John Buchenauer, Vice President of Personal Lines of Penn National Insurance. "We are thrilled to partner with Notion to help expand our offering with agents and to drive incremental interest among our customer base."

This program follows the launch of several other Notion programs from insurance partners including Travelers Insurance, Hippo Insurance, and other leading insurance providers. Notion continues to focus on reducing property risk and empowering property owners to protect their people, spaces, and most valued possessions. With unparalleled installation rates, high customer engagement, and superior customer support, Notion delivers a seamless end-to-end smart technology program for partners. To learn more, go to getnotion.com/partners.

Notion is a comprehensive smart security system that increases property safety and reduces property risk. Powered by an all-in-one smart sensor and app, Notion empowers property owners to be proactive in protecting their people, spaces, and most valued possessions. Notion's user engagement and analytics enables its partners, primarily the world's top insurance providers, to acquire and retain customers, increase engagement, reduce claims, and customize insurance products and pricing. For more information, please visit http://getnotion.com/

Founded in 1919, Penn National Insurance provides property and casualty insurance through a network of 1,200 independent insurance agency operations in 11 states: PA, MD, DE, NJ, VA, NC, SC, TN, AL, WI, and IA. The company has an A.M. Best financial rating of A- (Excellent), with admitted assets totaling $1.8 billion.

