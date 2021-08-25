NotiSphere Selected to Exhibit at Vizient Innovative Technology Exchange

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NotiSphere has been selected to exhibit its Recall Alert Communications Platform at the Vizient Innovative Technology Exchange. Vizient, Inc., the nation's largest member-driven health care performance improvement company, will hold the Exchange virtually Sept. 21-23.

The annual Innovative Technology Exchange offers selected suppliers the unique opportunity to demonstrate their technologies to supply chain and clinical leaders from Vizient's member hospitals and subject matter experts who serve on their supply councils. Each technology will showcase how it improves clinical outcomes, enhances safety or drives incremental improvements to health care delivery or business models.

NotiSphere is transforming the way medical recalls are managed by electronically connecting suppliers and providers to communicate recall alerts. NotiSphere eliminates the need for thousands of repetitive paper communications by delivering medical supply recall alerts directly to the process owner at the provider site in real time. The use of NotiSphere ensures that relevant information is sent only to those impacted, significantly reducing the time-to-provider notification and improving the reliability and accuracy of the information received. By ensuring the first notification goes to the correct person immediately and allowing two-way communications, NotiSphere eliminates the need for repetitive notifications to achieve high response rates, increasing patient safety and lowering the cost of this process for suppliers.

Increased patient safety and a more efficient industry process do not need to come at a greater cost.

"We are delighted to bring NotiSphere to the Vizient Innovative Technology Exchange," said Guillermo Ramas, CEO and founder of NotiSphere. "The healthcare industry is long overdue for a single platform that directly connects healthcare providers and suppliers. Our ability to impact patient safety is an exciting and rewarding mission and we can't wait to show off NotiSphere at the forum."

"Suppliers apply to attend the Exchange hoping their product will be awarded an Innovative Technology contract, which signals health care providers of their product's unique qualities," said Debbie Archer, procurement compliance director, Vizient. "The selection process for which suppliers are chosen to exhibit at the Exchange is rigorous and this technology has earned a coveted position in this event."

The annual Innovative Technology Exchange is part of Vizient's Innovative Technology Program that includes product review of supplier-submitted technologies by member-led councils and task forces. Since 2003, Vizient has received over 2,800 technology submissions as part of its Innovative Technology Program.

About NotiSphere

NotiSphere offers an innovative digital platform that directly connects medical device suppliers and healthcare organizations, enabling direct communication and management of medical device recalls in real time. Our vision is to revolutionize the medical device recall alert process in use by the healthcare industry, shortening the time it takes to process recalls, eliminating significant costs for suppliers, and reducing the carbon footprint of the process used by the industry for the last 40 years.

NotiSphere enables focused communication, directly to those who need to know. Efficient communication through the platform shortens the time it takes to execute recalls, reduces the number of alerts received by an organization, and improves efficiency in managing the recall, allowing providers to focus on patient safety rather than administrative processes. With our partners, we are challenging the status quo of a broken process, driven by the shared focus of preventing recalled items from ever causing harm to a patient. For more information, visit NotiSphere at www.notisphere.com and on LinkedIn.

