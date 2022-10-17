LIMASSOL, Cyprus, Oct. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Notix , a multifunctional high-tech push notifications service for audience engagement, user retention, and monetization, announces that their new in-app notifications feature is now available for testing via the platform's SDK (software development kit).

In-app is a meaningful contribution to the multichannel marketing strategy that allows sending messages within mobile applications. Before integrating in-app, users have a chance to check the demo application at Notix.

Notix Announces the In-App Notifications Feature

Test in-app SDK for optimal steps in a marketing strategy

The test version of the mobile SDK allows users to check how it works and see how beneficial it might be. This technological solution doesn't require your own application (Notix offers a test app with an installed SDK), excludes long and highly-technical integration processes, and provides clear insights into all Notix features.

Opportunities delivered by the in-app feature:

Automation tools, including delayed and recurring notifications

Campaign performance analytics

Retention instruments: targeting by subscription period or precise dates + time of last app activity

Unlimited audience segmentation

Rich media support

Deep links

Wide range of user targeting options

Possibility to monetize app users with branded content

Why in-app?

Modern users prefer mobile devices for communication, education, entertainment, etc. According to Broadband Research statistics, the percentage of global mobile traffic grew from 6% to 56% from 2011 to 2021. As such, in-app push notifications have a really huge chance to be noticed by users.

Notix allows business owners to benefit from multichannel strategies and increase their campaign profitability by means of three channels – mobile app push, web push, and in-app notifications.

Notix's new in-app notifications technology also allows user targeting by categories to increase ad relevance. Focused targeting ensures user segmentation by device type, region, country, city, custom user groups, and other data.

"Previously, Notix's services helped marketers reach browser users. Now they will include app users, as well.

With Notix SDK, each marketer can test in-app without complicated integration to check how everything works. Helping marketers build strong connections with customers, reach the target audience, and engage more leads have always been our aims. And we take a new step forward." – Karina Arkhangelskaya , CEO at Notix.

About Notix

Notix is a full-fledged platform for web push and mobile app push notifications delivery. The platform offers numerous tools for user engagement and re-engagement, including audience migration and segmentation, precise tracking in real-time, and subscribers monetization.

