Notix Became the 5th Most Popular Push Notification Platform in India in 2022

News provided by

Notix

15 Jun, 2023, 08:39 ET

LIMASSOL, Cyprus, June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The innovative push platform Notix, which centers around user retention and engagement, became the fifth most-popular push notification service used in India in 2022. 

The top 5 push notification platforms in India were ranked by BuiltWith, an independent Australia-based profiling and competitive analysis firm that periodically releases ratings.

Continue Reading
Notix Became the 5th Most Popular Push Notification Platform in India in 2022
Notix Became the 5th Most Popular Push Notification Platform in India in 2022

About Notix's Trajectory
A push notification provider for both mobile and desktop devices, Notix has earned a reputation for its unparalleled focus on technology and performance.

Already an established player in the industry, Notix is known for features like audience segmentation, parallel testing, native monetization options, real-time statistics, targeting by user's time zone, API integrations, and database migration, among many other abilities.

Today, the platform boasts hundreds of millions of monthly active users.

Highlighting Notix's Features
Notix is packed with creative features that help improve the results generated by push campaigns. For instance, Notix can be used as a cross-channel marketing platform that leverages different channels and deep targeting to increase audience reach.

As we mentioned earlier, users can also take advantage of the platform's segmentation as well as its customizable prompts and emoji to bolster engagement.

Thoughts from the Notix Team
"2022 blew our expectations away -- and we were expecting great things. I'm very excited and thrilled to see the impact we've had on the industry and how much we've grown over the last year. Being ranked as one of the top 5 most used push notifications in India once all the data has been analyzed, that's an impressive achievement and I credit the amazing team behind our innovative platform," said Anna Efimova, Sales Director of Notix.

What is Notix?
Notix is an innovative push notification provider founded in 2020. Since its establishment, the company has been focused on delivering push services that yield results.

The platform provides features that help improve the engagement and re-engagement metrics of the push notifications sent out.

With high-performance, low-weight tags that help improve results, Notix can help webmasters in a huge collection of industries grow, scale, and profit from their subscriber lists.

Contact:
Alina Fatchikhina
+35725281858
[email protected]com

SOURCE Notix

Also from this source

Notix Ensures 3.4 MLN Subscribers in 2 Months for Contteudo

Doubling MAU and Tripling MAC: Notix Reports Extended Growth in 2022

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.