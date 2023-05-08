Notix Ensures 3.4 MLN Subscribers in 2 Months for Contteudo.

LIMASSOL, Cyprus, May 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Notix , a cutting-edge push notification service provider, announces to have recorded an impressive 3.4 million subscribers for Contteudo , one of Brazil's premier online creators. After establishing itself as one of the leading providers of content in Portuguese, Conttenudo used Notix to take yet another step in its evolution - and the results have been spectacular.

Notix has published a case study detailing Contteudo's success. In two months, the platform increased their subscribers base, boosted daily clicks amount, and achieved stable high performance of new and old subscribers,

About Contteudo's Campaign

The goal of Contteudo's efforts was to build a new subscriber list that was more relevant, and thus - more engaged with the notifications being sent. The desired overall goal was to increase retention and audience engagement by means of content delivered.

Contteudo implemented Notix in February 2023, so the following results were achieved in a two-month period.

Generated around 3.4 million subscribers

100,000+ daily subscribers on average

Monetization plan is currently in place

The number of daily clicks has been growing since Notix was installed

The new subscriber list began performing as well as the old one immediately

How to benefit from Notix?

Notix is an innovative push notification service provider that specializes in helping publishers engage, connect with, and retain their audiences. The platform also offers additional monetization features designed to boost content revenues.

Users can create tailored messages, benefit from in-app, monitor the results with the platform's native analytics, and segment the audience based on different parameters.

The platform's most unique feature may be its parallel testing, which allows users-to-install Notix, run side-by-side with their current platform, and compare the performance of both.

A Word from Notix Leadership

"We measure our achievements based on the success of our partners," said Anna Efimova , Sales Director at Notix. "We are driven to help all of our users reach the same results as Contteudo and achieve sustained, long-term success from their marketing efforts."

"Our team is constantly working on new, exciting solutions, all centered around taking our partner's efforts to the next level," continued Anna.

Notix is a multi-functional service to build a subscriber list, engage users, and grow existing databases exponentially. Known for efficient and easy-to-install tags, Notix has the ability to help grow content funnels and build them from scratch. Contact the platform now to learn how to implement it on your site and reach higher results for your business.

