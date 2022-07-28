Notix Receives Rising Star Award from CompareCamp

Notix has received the 2022 Rising Star Award from CompareCamp , one of the world's largest

LIMASSOL, Cyprus, July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Notix, a rapidly-growing push notification service provider, has received the 2022 Rising Star Award from comparison and review giant CompareCamp.

The Rising Star Award is presented to brands that have grown exponentially since their creation and have positioned themselves as leaders within their industry in a short timespan.

CompareCamp is one of the top SaaS review and rating platforms, so its editors spend a huge amount of time analyzing different alternatives and evaluating the features offered by each provider. This means that Notix has undergone rigorous analysis and has been compared head-to-head to every other major up-and-coming platform in the industry.

Notix is an innovative push service provider that focuses on driving the highest subscription rates. The platform supports desktop, mobile, and in-app push notifications that help increase page views as well as revenue as a whole.

Notix has superb features for push campaigns, including:

A leading push deliverability engine, which ensures maximum audience engagement

Retargeting abilities through pixels, segmentation, in-platform audience building, or API

The option to build retention message chains

Superb automation including RSS-to-push, Zapier, Integromat, and a WordPress plugin

Branded monetization of push subscribers in the "Monetization" plan

Parallel testing that allows you to test Notix without changing your current push setup

"Earning yet another award this year is something that we are extremely grateful for and honored by," Karina Arkhangelskaya, Head of Project. "We are proud of our service quality and we love to see that our efforts are rewarded not only with our partner's growth, but also with recognitions like this one. I want to thank CompareCamp and credit the entire Notix team. This recognition wouldn't have been possible without our collective effort."

It's worth noting that Notix has been on an awards streak recently. In 2022 alone, the company was awarded the Top Performer in Push Notifications Software by reviews giant SourceForge.

All in all, Notix has proven to be nothing but a stellar platform and its trajectory continues to corroborate that fact.

