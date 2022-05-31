Notix Recognized as a 2022 Top Performer in Push Notifications Software by SourceForge

Notix has been named the recipient of the Top Performer award from SourceForge, the world's largest software reviews and comparison website.

LIMASSOL, Cyprus, May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Notix , a leading global push notification service provider, has been named the recipient of a Spring 2022 Top Performer Award by SourceForge , the world's biggest software and service review platform.

The Top Performer Awards are presented to companies who have received a high volume of exceptional reviews for their services or products, placing them in the top 10% of SourceForge's overall rankings.

Notix Recognized as a 2022 Top Performer in Push Notifications

"It's a great honor to receive this prestigious award. Since the moment we established Notix, our team has strived to create a great ecosystem for all of its members. Not only are we delighted by the internal response from our customers, but we're also humbled by SourceForge's prestigious award and encouraged to continue growing and improving," said Karina Arkhangelskaya, leader of the Notix project.

To receive a Spring 2022 Top Performer Award, candidates must garner enough positive reviews to rank in the top tenth percentile of SourceForge's overall rankings. Notix's reception of the award confirms the platform's superb quality and dedication to delivering an outstanding customer experience every time.

About Notix

Notix is an innovative push notification service that focuses on re-engaging passive audiences, bringing users back to the site, and monetizing all subscribers. Some of the platform's best features and benefits include:

Up to 30% more subscribers

More targeted push message creation

Higher conversion rates on landing pages of affiliates and on direct portals of website owners

30% better delivery rate

Parallel testing possibility and user migration

Through Notix, website owners and marketers can publish their content and interact with their audiences through an extremely engaging channel while also having an opportunity to monetize both mobile and web subscribers.

Thanks to features such as parallel testing with similar platforms, audience segmentation, platform migration, and real-time tracking, stakeholders can make adjustments and boost results across the board.

The company has also scheduled a brand new feature to be released very soon – in-app notifications – that will further expand the platform's possibilities. Marketers and website owners can quickly reach their customers by sending messages within mobile applications. One of the most prominent characteristics of this new tool is that website owners are not required to have an app – Notix offers a test app with an installed SDK.

Contact:

Alina Fatchikhina

+35795186411

[email protected]

SOURCE Notix