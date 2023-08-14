Notix Reports on In-App Push Results: 20% More Revenue in Six Months

News provided by

Notix

14 Aug, 2023, 08:39 ET

LIMASSOL, Cyprus, Aug. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Notix, a leading push notification service provider, reports a robust increase in project revenue, driven by the successful adoption of its newly launched in-app service. Since its introduction in early 2023, in-app has rapidly captured the market's attention and significantly contributed to a remarkable 20% increase in project revenue within a mere six months.

In-app was designed to revolutionize retention, engagement, and monetization practices with push. Brands, website owners, and webmasters have three powerful service options here:

Continue Reading
Notix
Notix

  1. Content Push Notifications to increase retention within mobile applications by delivering captivating content to users.
  2. Push Advertising to engage users with targeted ads delivered through push notifications.
  3. In-App Interstitial Advertising to integrate maximally visible ads within applications.

Notix collaborates with trusted leading industry partners to execute advertising activities, which ensures the highest level of quality and effectiveness for users, while maintaining brand integrity.

"We have been working in marketing technologies for a while, so we know how important it is to use all available opportunities and therefore - increase a chance to reach your potential customers. Notix in-app is a function to add into one's marketing strategy and make sure you can engage users more efficiently," claims Anna Efimova, Sales Director at Notix.

Notix's remarkable success with in-app reflects its dedication to innovation and top-notch services. The company remains committed to exploring new possibilities and providing a superior customer experience in push notification services.

About Notix:
Notix is a leading push notification service provider committed to re-engaging passive audiences and enhancing user retention for brands, website owners, and webmasters. Their diverse service suite allows customers to publish content, interact with their audience via an engaging channel, and monetize both mobile and web subscribers effectively.

With standout features like audience segmentation, platform migration, parallel testing with similar platforms, and real-time tracking, Notix provides stakeholders the flexibility to optimize their strategies and boost results.

Notix's continuous commitment to innovation is clear with the release of its Inapp service, and the company shows no signs of slowing down in its mission to deliver the best in push notification services. As part of this drive, Notix continues to explore new ways to further the platform's possibilities, aiming to consistently provide a superior customer experience.

For more information, please visit Notix.co

Contact:
Alina Fatchikhina
+35725281858
363698@email4pr.com

SOURCE Notix

Also from this source

Notix Became the 5th Most Popular Push Notification Platform in India in 2022

Notix Ensures 3.4 MLN Subscribers in 2 Months for Contteudo

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.