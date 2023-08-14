Notix Reports on In-App Push Results: 20% More Revenue in Six Months

LIMASSOL, Cyprus, Aug. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Notix , a leading push notification service provider, reports a robust increase in project revenue, driven by the successful adoption of its newly launched in-app service. Since its introduction in early 2023, in-app has rapidly captured the market's attention and significantly contributed to a remarkable 20% increase in project revenue within a mere six months.

In-app was designed to revolutionize retention, engagement, and monetization practices with push. Brands, website owners, and webmasters have three powerful service options here:

Content Push Notifications to increase retention within mobile applications by delivering captivating content to users. Push Advertising to engage users with targeted ads delivered through push notifications. In-App Interstitial Advertising to integrate maximally visible ads within applications.

Notix collaborates with trusted leading industry partners to execute advertising activities, which ensures the highest level of quality and effectiveness for users, while maintaining brand integrity.

"We have been working in marketing technologies for a while, so we know how important it is to use all available opportunities and therefore - increase a chance to reach your potential customers. Notix in-app is a function to add into one's marketing strategy and make sure you can engage users more efficiently," claims Anna Efimova , Sales Director at Notix.

Notix's remarkable success with in-app reflects its dedication to innovation and top-notch services. The company remains committed to exploring new possibilities and providing a superior customer experience in push notification services.

About Notix:

Notix is a leading push notification service provider committed to re-engaging passive audiences and enhancing user retention for brands, website owners, and webmasters. Their diverse service suite allows customers to publish content, interact with their audience via an engaging channel, and monetize both mobile and web subscribers effectively.

With standout features like audience segmentation, platform migration, parallel testing with similar platforms, and real-time tracking, Notix provides stakeholders the flexibility to optimize their strategies and boost results.

Notix's continuous commitment to innovation is clear with the release of its Inapp service, and the company shows no signs of slowing down in its mission to deliver the best in push notification services. As part of this drive, Notix continues to explore new ways to further the platform's possibilities, aiming to consistently provide a superior customer experience.

For more information, please visit Notix.co

