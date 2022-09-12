LIMASSOL, Cyprus, Sept. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Notix announced it's sending a team of representatives to the India Affiliate Summit 2022 conference, which will take place on the 14th and 15th of September in New Delhi, India.

One of the most anticipated events of the affiliate calendar, the India Affiliate Summit will feature more than 2500 attendees, 700 companies, 150 advertisers, 150 networks, 70 exhibitors, and 50 keynote speakers.

Notix Will Attend the India Affiliate Summit 2022

The India Affiliate Summit will feature masterclasses, presentations by keynote speakers, panel discussions, and numerous networking events in various formats. Notix is committed to contributing to the IAS by bringing high-tech marketing solutions and unique expertise that will help their partners boost their collective bottom line.

The team of Notix representatives, which consists of high-level executives, will share their professional experience and the advantages their services bring to partners.

"At Notix, we are committed to the success of our partners, so we plan to bring a significant amount of superb resources to our partners. We are extremely excited to attend the India Affiliate Summit and we invite our current as well as future partners to come and learn more about our platform in person," said Karina Arkhangelskaya , Notix Project Lead.

Notix is a multifunctional web and in-app push notifications service for audience engagement, user retention, and monetization. The platform allows its users to monetize their traffic without impacting user experience. This is what makes Notix and push notification technology as a whole an essential part of every affiliate stakeholder's arsenal.

Some of the platform's most popular features include:

Audience segmentation

Parallel testing

Database migration compatible with multiple services

WordPress plugin

API integration

Attendees will have the opportunity to meet and greet the Notix team on both the 14th and 15th in Booth #73. The team of representatives includes Notix Project Lead Karina Arkhangelskaya and Akshay Gopinath , the Head of sales for the India region.

Media Contact:

Alina Fatchikhina,

357 94425293,

[email protected]

SOURCE Notix