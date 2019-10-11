NotMe Renews Partnership with the Eddie Adams Workshop to Prevent Incidents of Harassment & Misconduct at this Year's Photography Event

NEW YORK, Oct. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- #NotMe, the world's first mobile solution to offer a truly transparent, safe, and simple way to report misconduct right from your phone announces the Eddie Adams Workshop will again use the transformative technology at its 32st annual photojournalism seminar on October 11 through October 14, 2019, in New York.

The Eddie Adams Workshop is a tuition-free photojournalism seminar that selects one hundred applicants based on the merit of their pictures and teams them up with top professional photographers and editors. EAW was one of the first organizations to partner with #NotMe during the 2018 product launch. This year, EAW has renewed its relationship with #NotMe to not only prevent incidents of sexual harassment, racism, bullying, and other misconduct between its faculty, staff, and students, but also to encourage attendees to immediately report any misconduct should they experience or witness it.

"We developed #NotMe because professional culture is in need of a major paradigm shift," says LeBaron Meyers, #NotMe's President and Chief Business Officer. She goes on to explain, "Einstein's definition of insanity describes how many companies, organizations and institutions are handling misconduct reporting today—the same way they have for years, and expecting different results."

The Eddie Adams Workshop is committed to ensuring a safe, respectful, and more productive workshop environment and is confident that #NotMe will continue to help do just that again this year.

"The Eddie Adams Workshop has worked closely with alumni, faculty, staff, board members, anti-harassment experts and legal counsel to strategize meaningful and positive changes to better reflect our unwavering commitment to a dynamic, inspiring and safe environment for all participants. We're thrilled to announce one such initiative," says Alyssa Adams, founder of the Eddie Adams Workshop.

"Last year, the Eddie Adams Workshop was one of the first partners of #NotMe, the pioneering mobile solution revolutionizing how professional misconduct is reported and reviewed at events like ours and in workplaces across the country," says Adams. "This year we reaffirm our commitment to a safe, inclusive, professional environment through our continued relationship with #NotMe. Every guest at the Workshop will receive instructions for download and use. We also look forward to introducing the technology at the Workshop to our media partners who similarly seek to ensure the safety of their employees."

In empowering individuals to report cases of misconduct to a third party in as little as two minutes, #NotMe is setting a new standard for heightened safety, misconduct prevention, and accountability within seminars such as the Eddie Adam Workshop, other corporate settings and beyond.

The alliance between #NotMe and The Eddie Adams Workshop signals the start of a new era in professional culture, one where individuals are fortunate enough to say #NotMe instead of #MeToo.

About #NotMe

#NotMe ( www.not-me.com ) is a simple, innovative digital solution that empowers employees to report harassment, discrimination and bullying that they've witnessed or experienced right from their phone, while providing employers the tools they need to swiftly and efficiently address the issues reported.

#NotMe's AI-powered dashboard enables employers to store, sort and prioritize their employee reports, and identify patterns of misconduct earlier to help prevent escalated, costly issues down the road.

To learn more or download #NotMe now, visit https://not-me.com

About the Eddie Adams Workshop

The Eddie Adams Workshop is the only tuition-free photojournalism seminar of its kind. Applicants at the start of their career submit portfolios for consideration. One hundred participants selected solely on the merit of their pictures team up with top professional photographers and editors for a four-day gathering that includes assignments, portfolio reviews, panel discussions and presentations. The Workshop began in 1988 with the goal to redress the exclusivity of professional opportunities by accepting students based on their demonstrated skills, and not on their ability to pay tuition. The all-volunteer faculty and staff, many of whom are alumni, are passionate about the mission and donate their time and expertise. The Workshop, with chief support from Nikon, has an unparalleled history of nurturing talent, exchanging ideas and building relationships.

For more information, please visit: http://www.eddieadamsworkshop.com

