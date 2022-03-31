Noto Group Executive Search Strengthens Team with Four Key Hires and Three Promotions

Bridget Walsh Hope joins the firm as Executive Recruiter with over 20 years of experience in the athletic, outdoor, and lifestyle industries. Her experience includes leadership roles in merchandising, product marketing, and retail management at Eagle Creek, Electra Bicycles, Banana Republic, and Nike. Bridget will be drawing on her deep corporate experience to effectively lead a broad range of executive searches.

Meredith Morrice rejoins the firm as Business Development Director, following a leadership position at Oregon State University, where she developed the corporate engagement strategy for the University's Center for the Outdoor Recreation Economy. Meredith brings over 10 years of experience in business development, human resource management, and talent acquisition, including several years with Adidas and Noto Group as a senior recruiter. In her new role, Meredith will be driving growth in alignment with the firm's values and long-range vision.

"This investment in growth enables us to meet the critical leadership needs of the industry," said Roy Notowitz, Founder and President of Noto Group. "It is a dynamic and competitive talent market. Clients count on us to help recruit, select, onboard, and develop diverse teams essential to their long-term success. It is crucial for us to deliver consistently on every engagement."

Noto Group also welcomes Adolfo Portillo and Jake Collie as Lead Researcher and Researcher, respectively. They will be providing vital research, systems, and recruiting support across the firm's client portfolio.

The addition of four new team members bolsters Noto Group's commitment and dedication to best-in-class service to its clients in the athletic, outdoor, lifestyle, fashion, food and beverage, natural products, and non-profit sectors.

The firm is also thrilled to announce three key promotions. Sara Spirko moves up to Managing Director after three years of service with added operational responsibilities. Tami Bumiller and Lena Knofler are moving into Principal Search Consultant positions. They each bring substantial experience and deep expertise to every search engagement.

About Noto Group Executive Search

Established in 2009, Noto Group provides talent strategy, executive search, and leadership consulting services to notable brands in the athletic, outdoor, lifestyle, fashion, food, natural products, and non-profit sectors. On a mission to amplify the positive impact of individuals and teams, the firm aligns with clients that foster inclusive, equitable, and diverse workplace cultures with a commitment to sustainability, community, and wellness. Noto Group is proud to be a Certified B Corporation.

Visit www.notogroup.com to learn more.

SOURCE Noto Group