Notorious Real Estate Maverick Set to Take The Stage at Multi-Million Dollar Convention

Wall Street Journal, Best-Selling author, and creative finance innovator, Pace Morby, scheduled to captivate audiences with transformative insights.

TEMPE, Ariz., Oct. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pace Morby leading real estate investor for mentorship course, SubTo, will be speaking at the BiggerPockets Convention on October 15th, in Orlando, Florida.

Pace Morby (2023)
The BiggerPockets convention is scheduled to take place from October 15th to October 17th. This 3-day event features a jam-packed schedule of panels, workshops, and networking opportunities for attendees. The expert mentor is slated to host two workshops, focusing on creative finance. Other industry professionals, such as David Osborn, Heather Rae El Moussa, Dave Meyer, Avery Carl, AJ Osborn, and Sarah King are expected to speak at the event.

Pace is rumored to be throwing an exclusive after party following the second day of the convention. While details of this event remain confidential; a source close to Morby has hinted at potential industry disrupting news that will be shared exclusively with his SubTo community, and other event-goers in attendance that evening.

Having a long standing affiliation with BiggerPockets, Pace has a regular voice on the #1 ranked BiggerPockets Real Estate Podcast, as well as maintaining a high-standing contributor to their digital community. Beyond this, Pace has also collaborated with BiggerPockets to publish his best-selling novel 'Wealth Without Cash'. 

SubTo is an online mentorship program, created by Pace Morby, for real estate professionals. This program teaches creative financing methods - providing students with resources and an invaluable community filled with approximately 11,000 real estate entrepreneurs and investors nationwide.

Pace Morby, author and investor, took the entrepreneurial world by storm, acquiring over $250 million in real estate investing, without previous credentials, through creative financing. Former general contractor to now owner of over 20 active businesses, Pace has exceeded entrepreneurial status; now, he inspires his students to make an impact on their lives and the lives of those around them.

To see how Pace has taken the real estate industry by storm please visit here.

