NoTraffic Raises $90M Series C Led by PSG Equity to Accelerate Growth and Help Lead the AI-Driven Traffic Management Revolution

Already trusted by hundreds of traffic agencies in the U.S. and Canada, NoTraffic is transforming intersections into real-time, software-defined infrastructure

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- NoTraffic, a leading AI-powered mobility platform for traffic management, today announced a $90 million Series C funding round led by PSG Equity, with participation from M&G Investments, Grove Ventures, LifeX Ventures, Meitav Investment House, and Next Gear Ventures. With deployment expected to reach 1 in 10 traffic agencies across the U.S. and Canada by mid-2026, NoTraffic is emerging as a platform cities rely on to operate intersections as dynamic, digital systems rather than static infrastructure.

As traffic infrastructure reaches its limits, cities are being forced to manage rising congestion, safety expectations, and operational complexity with fewer resources. With deployments spanning nearly every major U.S. region and Canada, NoTraffic will focus on accelerating its rollout across North America while broadening its portfolio of software-based mobility applications, enabling cities to seamlessly address congestion, safety, and operational challenges with greater flexibility, speed, and scale.

Traffic agencies today are under growing pressure to manage increasingly complex environments with shrinking teams. Agencies are understaffed, while traffic patterns become less predictable, increasingly congested, and public expectations continue to rise.

NoTraffic addresses this gap by transforming traditional traffic signals into software-defined infrastructure, effectively turning them into digital assets. This allows agencies to operate intersections through customized policies that improve safety and efficiency, support advanced mobility use cases, and seamlessly integrate with connected and autonomous vehicles as transportation ecosystems evolve.

"Phoenix is a fast-growing city, and our transportation infrastructure must keep pace. By deploying NoTraffic's AI-driven platform, we've delivered measurable improvements, improving signal timing, shortening commute delays, and cutting pedestrian wait times," said Mayor Kate Gallego of the City of Phoenix. "The result is more efficient intersections, less congestion, and a more sustainable future for our residents."

"Traffic systems were designed decades ago for a different era," said Tal Kreisler, Co-Founder and CEO of NoTraffic. "We believe digitizing this last major analog layer of urban infrastructure can unlock an entirely new class of intelligence and value for cities. Static systems and fragmented tools can't keep up with modern transportation demands. Our platform allows agencies to operate intersections dynamically, respond instantly to changing conditions, and continuously improve outcomes using AI. This round allows us to scale that impact across North America."

NoTraffic's platform has been adopted by hundreds of traffic agencies across more than 40 U.S. states and Canada, including major metropolitan areas such as Houston, Phoenix, and Oklahoma. Through its Mobility Platform and Mobility Store, agencies can deploy new traffic strategies and applications through software, enabling faster innovation without disruptive infrastructure projects or costly hardware replacements.

"We believe traffic infrastructure is entering a critical transition," said Ronen Nir, Managing Director at PSG Equity. "Cities need software-driven systems that can adapt continuously, not once every few years. NoTraffic has built a category-leading platform that is already operating at scale, and we're excited to support the team as they look to expand their leadership across North America."

In addition to its core platform, NoTraffic operates a proactive Operations Center that provides 24/7 monitoring, remote diagnostics, and over-the-air updates, acting as a force multiplier for agency teams and helping ensure consistent performance across deployments.

About NoTraffic

NoTraffic has developed a leading AI-powered Mobility Platform, empowering the future of transportation by revolutionizing traffic lights into a cloud-connected digital grid to help enhance efficiency, sustainability, and safety while enabling the next generation of mobility. The company operates in more than 40 states and provinces across the US and Canada and has strategic partnerships with top-tier distributors to help accelerate its rollout.

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About PSG

PSG is a growth equity firm that partners with software and technology-enabled services companies to help them navigate transformational growth, capitalize on strategic opportunities and build strong teams. Having backed more than 170 companies and facilitated over 550 add-on acquisitions, PSG brings extensive investment experience, deep expertise in software and technology, and a firm commitment to collaborating with management teams. Founded in 2014, PSG operates out of offices in Boston, Kansas City, London, Paris, Madrid, and Tel-Aviv. To learn more about PSG, visit www.psgequity.com.

SOURCE NoTraffic