Notre Dame Academy Rebrand Reflects Unified Mission

LOS ANGELES, April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Notre Dame Academy Los Angeles proudly unveils a refreshed brand identity that reflects the school's unified mission and commitment to preparing students for the future. The updated look integrates NDA's coeducational elementary program, coeducational middle school, and all-girls middle and high school under one cohesive identity, celebrating the strength of the school community while highlighting its forward-thinking approach to education.

"This new brand reflects the momentum of Notre Dame Academy today and the exciting future ahead for our students," said Lilliam Paetzold '84, president/head of school. "I have been part of this community from my earliest years—graduating from our coed elementary school in 1980, continuing through NDA high school, and now returning as a parent of two daughters, a former principal, and president. This next chapter honors the foundation that shaped so many of us while embracing the bold future we are building for every student."

The rebrand is the culmination of a 16-year effort led by the Board of Directors, reflecting their long-standing vision for a single, unified brand for one corporation. The goal has been to create a visual identity that represents the strength of NDA's community, its enduring unity as a single school, and the shared purpose that drives its efforts.

At the heart of the new identity are three pillars that define an NDA education:

Innovation: Students benefit from the most current research-based learning experiences in every discipline.

Students benefit from the most current research-based learning experiences in every discipline. Community: One mission unites the coeducational elementary and middle school with the all-girls middle and high school, highlighting the strength that comes from teamwork.

One mission unites the coeducational elementary and middle school with the all-girls middle and high school, highlighting the strength that comes from teamwork. Formation: Academic excellence rooted in faith, leadership, and service, preparing students to become thoughtful, compassionate leaders.

The new visual identity—including contemporary typography, clean design, and a cohesive look across all divisions—reflects the energy and momentum of the NDA community. It will be introduced across campus signage, communications, and digital platforms over the coming year.

Founded by the Sisters of Notre Dame, NDA has a nearly 80-year history in West Los Angeles, empowering generations of students to make meaningful contributions to their communities and the world. Today, that mission continues through the education that fosters curiosity, creativity, and critical thinking across academics, the arts, athletics, and service.

About Notre Dame Academy

Notre Dame Academy is a TK–12 Catholic school in West Los Angeles offering a coeducational elementary program, coeducational middle school, and all-girls middle and high school. NDA is dedicated to academic excellence, faith formation, innovation, and service. www.ndasla.org/

For media inquiries, please contact, Siobhan O'Neill, Director of Marketing and Communications, [email protected]

SOURCE Notre Dame Academy Los Angeles