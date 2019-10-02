Notre Dame Federal Credit Union Names Arizona Market President And Team

Originally from Washington State, Phillips received a Bachelor of Arts in Finance from St. Martins University in Olympia. Phillips has been a Scottsdale resident for seventeen years. With over thirty-one years of banking experience, Phillips has served in senior leadership roles in the areas of commercial and consumer lending, private banking, and relationship management.

Phillips, "I am excited to lead the expansion in Arizona as Market President and spread the Notre Dame FCU mission of financial empowerment."

Notre Dame FCU President and CEO, Tom Gryp, added, "Bob understands the Notre Dame FCU mission, and he has the ability to adapt to the dynamics of a changing economy to better serve members."

Phillips enjoys working with the community. He has held board positions with organizations such as Foundation for Sustainable Seniors, and St. Martins University National Alumni Association. He also volunteers with Valley of the Sun United Way and St. Mary's Food Bank. Phillips may be reached at 480-717-8345 or BPhillips@notredamefcu.com. NMLS #758981.

Gryp also named seasoned bankers, Mario Elia and Becky Poe, as integral partners (employees) on the Arizona Team.

Senior Manager of Business Development, Mario Elia's tenured credit union experience, coupled with the skills he has gained through assisting in the growth of his family-owned restaurant, makes his insights invaluable to non-profits and businesses. Elia has a Bachelor of Science in Business Marketing and Advertising from Indiana University. Elia may be reached at MElia@notredamefcu.com. NMLS #1087748.

Private Banker, Becky Poe, is known in the Arizona market for her exceptional member service. Poe has thirty-nine years of experience in the private and retail banking profession. Poe has extensive knowledge of the financial products and services that can help members achieve their goals. Poe may be reached at BPoe@notredamefcu.com. NMLS #758982.

Visit NotreDameFCU.com/Arizona to learn more about the Arizona Team and office.

Chief Partnership Officer, Robert Kloska, said, "Notre Dame FCU has been providing unique non-profit business solutions to the area for many years now. This new office makes our full menu of financial solutions available to non-profit, business, and retail members. We are excited to expand our services throughout Arizona to help more individuals and organizations achieve financial wellbeing."

About Notre Dame FCU

Notre Dame Federal Credit Union (Notre Dame FCU) is a not-for-profit financial cooperative. With assets exceeding $630 million and more than 57,000 member-owners worldwide, Notre Dame FCU's dedicated partners (employees), coupled with a wide array of financial services, provide members a personalized experience through the credit union's ten convenient locations, its virtual branch (Shamrock Center), and through its robust online banking platform and mobile apps. Founded in 1941, Notre Dame FCU has grown from its origins in the Administration Building at the University of Notre Dame, and today serves over 900 affiliated groups. Visit us at www.NotreDameFCU.com. Insured by NCUA.

