Notre Dame Federal Credit Union Welcomes Eric Rauch as New Chief Financial Officer

Before being appointed to CFO at Notre Dame Federal Credit Union, Rauch served as the VP of Finance and then CFO at INOVA Federal Credit Union, starting there in 2005. Prior to that role, he held positions of increasing responsibility at Teachers Federal Credit Union and 1st Source Bank.

Notre Dame Federal Credit Union's Chief Executive Officer Tom Gryp said Rauch's financial knowledge and experience will help the credit union reach its strategic goals. "Eric will contribute to the strategic vision of the organization both from a financial performance perspective and from the member experience point of view."

In the community, Rauch serves on the finance committee for Child and Parent Services of Elkhart County (CAPS). Rauch formerly served on the St. Joseph Valley Chapter of Credit Unions and on the Board for the Mishawaka Breakfast Optimist Club.

"My goal as the Chief Financial Officer at Notre Dame FCU is to assist the Credit Union in achieving our mission and to make sure our Members needs are fulfilled," said Rauch. Notre Dame FCU is honored to add Rauch to its credit union family.

About Notre Dame FCU

Notre Dame Federal Credit Union is a not-for-profit financial cooperative. With assets exceeding $580 million and more than 57,000 members worldwide, Notre Dame FCU's dedicated partners (employees), coupled with a wide array of financial services, provide members a personalized experience through the credit union's nine convenient branch locations, its virtual branch (Shamrock Center), and through its robust online banking platform and mobile apps. Founded in 1941, Notre Dame FCU has grown from its origins in the Administration Building at the University of Notre Dame, and today serves over 900 affiliated groups. Visit us at www.NotreDameFCU.com.

