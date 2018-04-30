Notre Dame Federal Credit Union Welcomes Mortgage Loan Originator James Gucinski To Their Indianapolis, Indiana Team

"As a mortgage loan officer, I am truly focused on the Member experience. Nothing has made me more proud than when I have been able to help a client get into a home, in which they had only dreamed about," said Gucinski.

"The addition of James expands our efforts in the Indianapolis area. With 25-years of experience, he is a valuable advisor for our new and existing members," said Chief Lending Officer Judd McNally.

Notre Dame FCU is honored to add Gucinski to its credit union family. His office location will be 11691 Fall Creek Road, Suite 210, Indianapolis, IN 46256, and he may be reached at (317) 695-3476 or JGucinski@notredamefcu.com. (NMLS #611413)

About Notre Dame FCU

Notre Dame Federal Credit Union is a not-for-profit financial cooperative. With assets exceeding $580 million and more than 54,000 members worldwide, Notre Dame FCU's dedicated partners (employees), coupled with a wide array of financial services, provide members a personalized experience through the credit union's nine convenient branch locations, its virtual branch (Shamrock Center), and through its robust online banking platform and mobile apps. Founded in 1941, Notre Dame FCU has grown from its origins in the Administration Building at the University of Notre Dame, and today serves over 900 affiliated groups. Visit us at www.NotreDameFCU.com.

Equal housing Lender. NMLS #405299.

