Notre-Dame Fire Restoration Fund Established By French Heritage Society

NEW YORK, April 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- French Heritage Society (FHS) is devastated by the images of Notre-Dame Cathedral aflame and stands with so many around the world in sympathy and support. Protecting the architectural legacy of France is at the very heart of our mission, and we must provide whatever aid we can to this cherished monument in a time of dire need. We have established a Notre-Dame Fire Restoration Fund to allow those whose thoughts are with Paris to take immediate action to ensure that the cathedral's storied history survives. This tragedy is an urgent reminder of the fragility of our rare architectural treasures and the vital work to preserve them for future generations.

Elizabeth Stribling, chair of the French Heritage Society said, "I fight back tears as I write this. Notre Dame is more than a religious symbol, it speaks of human achievements and great art. Although it's located in France, it is part of great world art that informs our culture and heritage. We must all spring to action."

Donations may be made on-line to: https://frenchheritagesociety.org/event/notre-dame-fire-restoration-fund/

Donations via mail send to: French Heritage Society, Inc., Notre-Dame Fire Restoration Fund,14 East 60th Street, Suite 605, New York, NY 10022

French Heritage Society's recent emergency fund campaigns have raised close to $200,000, providing critical support for the destruction in the wake of Hurricane Katrina in 2005 and France's centennial flooding in 2016.

French Heritage Society, Inc., is a 501(c)(3) organization. Donations are tax-deductible under U.S. tax laws and eligible for tax credit under French tax laws.

FHS is dedicated to protecting the French architectural legacy both in France and the United States with particular emphasis on preservation and education. It fosters long-established French-American relationships through cultural exchanges as it strives to ensure that the treasures of our shared heritage will survive to inspire future generations. Its 11 chapters in the U.S. and one in Paris have supported the restoration of nearly 600 buildings and gardens since 1982. FHS also organizes unique student internship opportunities in both countries.

SOURCE French Heritage Society